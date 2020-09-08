Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

On Tuesday evening, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley were officially named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team — a well-deserved honor for both players.

The LA Clippers have been heralded for their effort on the defensive side of the floor all year long, and Leonard and Beverley each play a significant role in that. Both tend to take on the most challenging assignments night after night, and they've helped contribute to a unit that ranked fifth in defensive rating this season.

Leonard and Beverley had already established themselves as some of the league's best defenders well before this year began. Not only is this Leonard's sixth All-Defensive selection, but the 29-year-old is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Beverley, on the other hand, has now made an All-Defensive team for the third time.

Leonard and Beverley were an incredibly potent combination during the regular season as well, outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per 100 possessions.

They aren't the only Clippers to be honored this season, either. Star reserve Montrezl Harrell was recently named the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, winning out over teammate Lou Williams and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

There's a very good chance that Leonard will end up earning All-NBA honors as well, and Paul George could join him in that if he's lucky.

Obviously, the goal is to win an NBA title this season, but this type of recognition certainly isn't a bad thing — especially for long-time Clippers fans.

Bam Adebayo, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez rounded out the All-Defensive Second Team, while Ben Simmons, Marcus Smart, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert were named to the All-Defensive First Team.