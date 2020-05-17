LA Clippers, Unlike Lakers, Have Yet to Open Practice Facility

As a whole, the LA Clippers have been very cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic. Doc Rivers has coined the phrase "Win the Wait", urging his players to stay focused, while the team has sent workout equipment of all sorts to its players to ensure they can stay in shape. There have been no face-to-face meetings, and all workouts have been done via Zoom.

Even as the NBA has given clearance for teams to reopen practice facilities in areas where restrictions have been eased, the Clippers — and several other teams — have stayed put.

That may change soon, though. Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Los Angeles Lakers reopened their practice facility Saturday after getting permission from city, county and state officials. Ohm Youngmisuk quickly added that the Clippers would not reopen their facility Saturday, but beyond that is unknown.

It's important to note that the Lakers will not be returning to a normal practice format — the workouts will be voluntary, and social distancing will be implemented per NBA protocols, according to Shelburne.

The Clippers could follow suit and return soon, but at this point, there's no sign of that happening. It's still unclear if the NBA season will resume this year, and without a return date set in stone, there's no need to reopen the facility right this minute.

Considering the team has been able to stay active and connected online and has had all the necessary workout equipment shipped to their homes, there probably isn't much more the players could be doing at the facility anyway.

On top of all that, COVID-19 cases remain high — especially in Southern California. There's a risk-reward situation at play here, and the Clippers appear prepared to wait this out as long as they must.