New Detail about LeBron James' 'The Decision' adds to Clippers - Lakers Rivalry

Joakim Noah still hasn't made his LA Clippers debut, but it sounds as though he may have more in common with his new teammates than most realize — including a distaste for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Before James took the stage to make his famous decision in 2010, he received recruiting pitches from stars all over the league. One such player was Noah, then a feisty, young big for the Chicago Bulls.

At the time, the Bulls had a core worth boasting about, including Noah, a rising star in Derrick Rose and the best version of Luol Deng anyone would ever see. There was a lot of potential there, and Chicago wasn't far from reaching it. Adding James would have been the perfect way for the Bulls to become championship contenders

Knowing this, the Bulls got to recruiting. Noah gave James a call, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, James never returned it.

Windhorst also noted that Rose opted not to be on the call, and instead recorded a video, which free agents reportedly critiqued for being unenthusiastic.

It might seem like a small detail that James blew Noah off, but the two hadn't had the best relationship on the court before that, either. And now that Noah has joined the Clippers for the remainder of the season, it seems fair to say that he won't be getting friendlier with James anytime soon.

Noah may not see a lot of court time once the NBA season resumes in a month, but he's a vocal leader with plenty of postseason experience. And given his frequent bouts with James' Miami Heat in the early 2010s, he's sure to have a few pointers for the Clippers.