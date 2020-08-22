SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Doc Rivers, Kawhi Leonard Applaud Landry Shamet's 'Fantastic' Game 3 Performance

Garrett Chorpenning

After coming off the bench in each of the LA Clippers' first two playoff games, Landry Shamet got the start in Game 3 — and he made the very most of the opportunity.

The 23-year-old guard went off for a playoff career-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point range in 27 minutes of action. And while he's not particularly known for his defense, he had a solid outing on that end of the floor as well, picking up a steal and a block.

"I thought Landry was fantastic," Doc Rivers said after the game. "He's going to play off of Kawhi and PG and let the game come to him... With Sham on the floor, you just can't leave him because he can make shots."

Shamet's presence worked wonders for LA's starting group. Because he's such a dangerous player to leave unguarded, he helped free up players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris up for easy looks beyond the arc. That trio still only went 6-of-17 from three, but on most nights, more of those shots will fall.

Leonard was equally impressed with Shamet's big game, highlighting his short memory and willingness to get downhill.

"He took pride in his defense tonight," Leonard said. "He didn't want to make mistakes. Even when he made them, he just put it behind him. He was aggressive going to the rim offensively. His three-pointers started falling. I think he did well."

Shamet's biggest moment of the game came early in the second quarter when he drove to the rim and went up and over Boban Marjanovic, dunking on the seven-footer and drawing a foul in the process.

After showing out in Game 3, the Clippers may need Shamet to be just as good in Game 4. There's a chance LA will be without Patrick Beverley once again, meaning Shamet is likely to draw the start for the second game in a row. 

If that ends up being the case, look for Shamet to keep the momentum going as the Clippers try to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard trusts Paul George's shooting: 'We've got his back'

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have faith in Paul George.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley (Calf) Out for Game 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers won't have their top point guard for Game 3 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers thought Kevin Durant would be 'King of New York' with Knicks

Doc Rivers believed Kevin Durant would be a New York Knick.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Preview and Prediction

Can the LA Clippers bounce back from their disappointing loss in Game 2?

Garrett Chorpenning

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers dropped Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, tying things up 1-1.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says losing Game 2 is a 'learning moment'

Kawhi is ready for the Clippers to get through early adversity.

Farbod Esnaashari

Breaking: LA Clippers partner with CAA Sports to name new Inglewood Arena

An exclusive Q&A with the President of CAA Sports.

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers miss Patrick Beverley: 'he's one of our anchors'

The Clippers are 11-11 when Beverley doesn't play.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley (Calf) Will Not Play in Game 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will not play in Wednesday's Game 2 due to a calf injury, according to coach Doc Rivers.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 2 Preview and Prediction

Will the LA Clippers be able to take a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night?

Garrett Chorpenning