After coming off the bench in each of the LA Clippers' first two playoff games, Landry Shamet got the start in Game 3 — and he made the very most of the opportunity.

The 23-year-old guard went off for a playoff career-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point range in 27 minutes of action. And while he's not particularly known for his defense, he had a solid outing on that end of the floor as well, picking up a steal and a block.

"I thought Landry was fantastic," Doc Rivers said after the game. "He's going to play off of Kawhi and PG and let the game come to him... With Sham on the floor, you just can't leave him because he can make shots."

Shamet's presence worked wonders for LA's starting group. Because he's such a dangerous player to leave unguarded, he helped free up players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris up for easy looks beyond the arc. That trio still only went 6-of-17 from three, but on most nights, more of those shots will fall.

Leonard was equally impressed with Shamet's big game, highlighting his short memory and willingness to get downhill.

"He took pride in his defense tonight," Leonard said. "He didn't want to make mistakes. Even when he made them, he just put it behind him. He was aggressive going to the rim offensively. His three-pointers started falling. I think he did well."

Shamet's biggest moment of the game came early in the second quarter when he drove to the rim and went up and over Boban Marjanovic, dunking on the seven-footer and drawing a foul in the process.

After showing out in Game 3, the Clippers may need Shamet to be just as good in Game 4. There's a chance LA will be without Patrick Beverley once again, meaning Shamet is likely to draw the start for the second game in a row.

If that ends up being the case, look for Shamet to keep the momentum going as the Clippers try to take a 3-1 lead in the series.