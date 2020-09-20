SI.com
D'Angelo Russell: NBA Fans Still Want to See LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Garrett Chorpenning

As entertaining as the Denver Nuggets are, many NBA fans still want to see the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers duke it out in a seven-game series. The two teams could have met in the Western Conference Finals, but as we know, the Clippers didn't hold up their end of the deal.

Fans of the league aren't alone in that sentiment, either, as Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell called for another few chapters of the "Battle of L.A." on Saturday afternoon. 

It certainly isn't a bad idea — each of the four games that the Clippers and Lakers played this season were terrific — but unfortunately, there's zero chance of it happening.

It's almost impossible from a logistics standpoint, but the Clippers and Lakers players probably wouldn't be into it, either.

On Thursday, LeBron James fielded questions about the Clippers' shortcomings in the postseason and how he felt now that the two teams wouldn't be able to settle the argument over which team was L.A.'s best. In response, James asked what there was to determine, and dismissed the idea that he was rooting for the matchup to happen:

"I was just sitting back and watching the game from a fan's perspective, seeing big shots be made, big plays being made, missed shots, things of that nature," James said. "I was also [watching] as a scout, scouting both teams at the same time."

There's always the chance that the Clippers and Lakers could finally meet in the postseason next year, especially if both teams remain competitive. The Western Conference is only going to be tougher to navigate in 2021 as the Golden State Warriors return to strength and others like the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets get more experienced.

Regardless of what happens in L.A. this offseason, the Clippers and Lakers will remain connected.

