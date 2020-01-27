In the aftermath of what has been one of the most difficult and heartbreaking 24 hours in the history of the NBA, the league has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game between the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as the organizations grieve former Lakers star Kobe Bryant's untimely death. The meeting was previously scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday morning, Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Since then, players and coaches alike — both active and retired — have been in a state of grief. During Sunday's slate of games, every team honored Bryant with a 24-second violation or an 8-second violation.

The Clippers did the same, and it was obvious early on that the entire team felt the gravity of the situation. Neither side appeared ready to play basketball.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, both the Lakers and the Clippers have held discussions today about his passing. The Lakers requested the game be postponed, and the Clippers honored it.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

It was supposed to be the third meeting between the intracity rivals, who have battled in two tightly-contested games already this season. The Clippers have won both of the previous matchups — one on opening night, and the other on Christmas Day.

The fourth and final game of the series is set for March 8. It's unclear if the rescheduled game will take place before or after that date.

Ultimately, though, there are many things bigger than basketball. The unexpected passing of an NBA legend — and his daughter, who was growing into one in her own right — is one of them.

The L.A. Clippers' next game will take place this Thursday when they host the Sacramento Kings.