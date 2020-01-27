AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NBA postpones Clippers/Lakers game in wake of Kobe Bryant's passing

Garrett Chorpenning

In the aftermath of what has been one of the most difficult and heartbreaking 24 hours in the history of the NBA, the league has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game between the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as the organizations grieve former Lakers star Kobe Bryant's untimely death. The meeting was previously scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday morning, Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Since then, players and coaches alike — both active and retired — have been in a state of grief. During Sunday's slate of games, every team honored Bryant with a 24-second violation or an 8-second violation.

The Clippers did the same, and it was obvious early on that the entire team felt the gravity of the situation. Neither side appeared ready to play basketball.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, both the Lakers and the Clippers have held discussions today about his passing. The Lakers requested the game be postponed, and the Clippers honored it.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.  

It was supposed to be the third meeting between the intracity rivals, who have battled in two tightly-contested games already this season. The Clippers have won both of the previous matchups — one on opening night, and the other on Christmas Day.

The fourth and final game of the series is set for March 8. It's unclear if the rescheduled game will take place before or after that date.

Ultimately, though, there are many things bigger than basketball. The unexpected passing of an NBA legend — and his daughter, who was growing into one in her own right — is one of them.

The L.A. Clippers' next game will take place this Thursday when they host the Sacramento Kings.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Clippers Mourn the Passing of Kobe Bryant

The deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna reverberated throughout the league.

SabreenaMerchant

L.A. Clippers Hope to Rebound Against Miami Heat

The Clippers head to Miami, where the Heat have lost only one game all season.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant

Kawhi Leonard Is a Starter for the 2020 All-Star Game

The Clipper has now been named as an All-Star starter with three different teams.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant

Paul George to Sit Eighth Straight Game for Clippers

The Clippers will be without their star wing again on their six-game road trip.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant

Short-handed Clippers struggle down the stretch, fall 102-95 to Hawks

Down three starters, the L.A. Clippers struggled in the second half and were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard's triple-double lifts Clippers over heat

Kawhi Leonard recorded his first career triple-double in L.A.'s comeback victory over the Miami Heat.

Garrett Chorpenning

All eyes are on the Clippers in Dallas

The Clippers and the Mavericks are the only attraction in the NBA Tuesday night.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant

L.A. Clippers look to keep rolling against Atlanta Hawks

L.A. heads to Atlanta in search of its fifth-straight win against the East's worst team.

SabreenaMerchant

L.A. Clippers keep streak alive with 110-107 win over red-hot Mavericks

The L.A. Clippers' strong defensive effort was enough to end the Dallas Mavericks' four-game win-streak, pushing L.A. to 31-13 overall.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard named Western Conference Player of the Week

This is the first time this season a Clipper has won the honor.

SabreenaMerchant

by

SabreenaMerchant