Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers have just two seeding games remaining before the NBA Playoffs begin, and last we saw Montrezl Harrell on the court, he put up 14 points in a lopsided win over the Golden State Warriors on March 10. 

Fortunately, his status could be changing as soon as Friday. Harrell returned to the bubble over the weekend, and his four-day quarantine period could end just in time for him to get back on the floor for the Clippers' meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

While there's been speculation regarding Harrell's bubble debut, teammate Lou Williams says regardless of when he plays, opposing players should stay out of his way.

"He's back ready to work," Williams said on Tuesday, via Zoom conference. "Obviously Trez is a high-energy guy. He's a guy that plays at a high level, extremely physical player, extremely emotional player. With some things on his mind, I feel sorry for the other guys on the other team."

Harrell originally left the NBA campus in Orlando on July 17 to tend to a family emergency. Two weeks later, he announced the passing of his grandmother on Instagram. Since then, Harrell has put several messages on Twitter about how he's channeling his pain into his play.

"I lost my best friend my number one lady," Harrell said last week. "So this next wave of greatness is coming with a lot of pain and passion."

On the year, Harrell is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in roughly 28 minutes per game. On Saturday, he was named a finalist for this year's Sixth Man of the Year Award, along with Williams and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

If Harrell is able to play before the postseason begins, keep an eye out for him when the LA Clippers face-off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

