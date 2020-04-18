The outside world may view Kawhi Leonard as a quiet individual, but Lou Williams says otherwise.

In an interview with Ros Gold-Onwude, Williams touched on what it's like having Kawhi Leonard as a leader. One of the most notable things he mentioned was the fact that Kawhi isn't quiet, in fact he's the most talkative person in the team's group chat.

"You know what, Kawhi talks the most in our group chat," Williams said. "The dude is a leader."

Williams took the notion one step further, suggesting that Kawhi Leonard is very self-aware about his quiet image. Despite Kawhi having no social media, Williams believes that the Finals MVP is trolling audiences with his quiet persona.

"I don't know where he got pegged as this guy that doesn't talk or whatever," Williams said. I think he's trolling a little bit when he does that. The dude is a leader."

Most would think that in a team group chat, Kawhi Leonard would be the invisible friend the chat. Lou Williams continuously stated to prove that idea wrong, exclaiming that he's active in both the group chat, and his workouts.

There is a side of Kawhi Leonard that no one will know besides his close friends and teammates. The media will never know that side, and the fans will never know that side. It's a part of his mystique, which he's fully aware of. That's the side that Lou Williams says is "hilarious."

Fun Guy isn't just a catchy saying when it comes to Kawhi Leonard. It's the perfect saying to encapsulate the mystique that the public will never know.