It's starting to feel like the regular season is officially over.

Besides the Lakers' opponent, every single playoff matchup has been decided. Yesterday, it was announced that the LA Clippers would be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Today, their playoff schedule was released.

The Clippers begin their playoff series against the Mavericks on Monday. LA's last seeding game is on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which gives the team only about a weekend to prepare.

Montrezl Harrell won't be playing in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks is going to be his first NBA game in five months. His conditioning and ability to stay on the floor is going to be a very big question mark for the LA Clippers. Fortunately for the Clippers, they just proved the team could defeat the Mavericks without Montrezl Harrell.

The entire series against the Mavericks could last a maximum of 12 days. In less than two weeks, fans of both teams should expect an emotional rollercoaster.

Even though the Dallas Mavericks have the highest rated offense in NBA history, this is a series that the Clippers wanted. This is a team that they swept 3-0 in the regular season, and feel comfortable playing. The games may be explosive or close, but the Clippers still preferred the matchup.

Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley's playing status haven't been decided yet, and there's still a chance they may be unavailable in Game 1 against the Mavericks. Regardless, this will be a fun series with four All-Stars on the floor.