Clippers
Maven
Top Stories
News

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard discusses defending Giannis Antetokounmpo

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers have a single home loss this season, and truthfully, it was one of their more impressive efforts of the year. 

Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers gave the Bucks all they could handle before ultimately falling by 5 points. Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams had matching 34-point outputs as spot starters, but LA was just a bit short on talent. 

That won't be the case in the teams' second meeting, as both Leonard and George are available and Leonard faces the Bucks for the first time since his Toronto Raptors defeated them in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. 

That series turned when Leonard took the defensive assignment of guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would eventually be named MVP at the end of the season. In a regular season matchup, and with Leonard still practicing load management, he won't have to defend Antetokounmpo for nearly as many minutes. The Clippers also have George and Moe Harkless to help ease the burden, and as Leonard notes, team defense is the key against a star of the Greek Freak's caliber.  

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo comes into Friday night's contest averaging 31.0 points and 13.2 rebounds in only 31.7 minutes per game. He won Eastern Conference player of the month for October and November, and his Bucks are winners of 13 straight, including the last three games by a combined total of 109 points. 

The Clippers have done well against contending teams at home, notching wins against the Lakers, the Raptors, the Celtics, and the Rockets; they also won their first road game with Leonard and George healthy in Dallas. But Milwaukee is on another level. The Bucks, and specifically Giannis, will test just how special LA's wing tandem truly is. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers Postgame: Montrezl Harrell powers LA past Portland, 117-97

SabreenaMerchant
1

The Clippers routed the Trail Blazers, moving to 16-6 and into second place in the Western Conference.

Clippers vs. Blazers Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant
1

The Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time this season, looking to improve to 13-1 at home.

Clippers Postgame Video Recap: LA routs Washington, 150-125

SabreenaMerchant
1

The Clippers scored 150 points for the second time this season, routing the Wizards to move to 15-6.

Clippers Stock Watch: JaMychal Green's range has returned

SabreenaMerchant
0

The Clippers' depth means they get to play role player roulette outside of their core four.

Clippers vs. Wizards Preview: Jerome Robinson has an opportunity to prove himself

SabreenaMerchant
1

As LA heads into the next month of the season, injuries have given Jerome Robinson a larger role than might have been expected in the Clippers rotation.

The comeback Clippers strike again

SabreenaMerchant
2

LA made another double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter against Memphis to win its seventh consecutive game.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview: LA's defense gets its biggest test in Luka Doncic

SabreenaMerchant
2 3

The Clippers face Luka Doncic and the NBA's best offense on the road after a five-game undefeated homestand.

The Clippers showcased their unique defensive potential against Dallas

SabreenaMerchant
1

The league's best offense had no hope against the long-armed Clippers and their defensive tenacity.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Recap: Montrezl Harrell powers LA to an easy win, 134-109

SabreenaMerchant
1

After three consecutive down-to-the-wire wins, the Clippers beat the Pelicans comfortably at home, 134-109.

Clippers Postgame: Lou Williams’ second-half surge leads LA over Houston

SabreenaMerchant
2

Lou Williams had 26 second-half points, and the Clippers outscored the Rockets 10-2 in the final minute to escape with a win.