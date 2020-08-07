AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Report: Montrezl Harrell Expected to Join LA Clippers in Orlando Next Week

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers haven't had their full team available for the NBA restart just yet, but that could all change very soon.

During Thursday's contest between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes said Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the team in Orlando soon after his grandmother is buried this weekend.

"I was told she'll be laid to rest on Saturday, and he's expected to fly to Orlando soon after," Haynes said. "Sources say he has been tested daily with negative results, so Harrell could be available for the Clippers next week after a four-day quarantine period."

Obviously this is fantastic news for the Clippers, as Harrell ranks third in scoring for LA with 18.6 per game. He's also the last player on the team that has yet to make his bubble debut, so it looks like LA will be getting its full roster back just in time for the Playoffs. 

As essential a piece as Harrell has been for the Clippers this season, the team's other bigs have impressed in his absence. While Joakim Noah has mainly been stuck on the sidelines, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green have stepped up in a major way.

Zubac had a career performance in Thursday's 126-111 win over Dallas, going for 21 points (10-of-10 FG, 1-of-2 FT), 15 rebounds and a block in just 24 minutes of action. Per the team, he became the first player in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in less than 25 minutes.

Green, on the other hand, has been a nightmare for opposing teams to defend on the perimeter. Going into Thursday's game, Green was converting 53.8% of his looks from three-point range in the bubble, and he made both of his attempts from deep against Dallas as well. 

It could be a while before Harrell returns to form, as he'll have been out of the bubble for nearly a month by the time he returns. However, given his extremely high motor, it wouldn't come as a surprise if it takes him less time to get his conditioning back up to par with the rest of the team. 

A four-day quarantine that begins on Saturday would mean Harrell could be eligible for each of the Clippers' last two seeding games (at Denver, vs. Oklahoma City), but at the very least, it sounds like he'll be good to go once LA begins its title chase. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Durant Picks Clippers to Win NBA Championship

Kevin Durant has LA winning it all, just not the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers will be without a few key players in their bout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac Addresses Jersey Statement: 'Everyone should be equal'

LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac explains why he wears "Enough" on the back of his jersey, attributing it to inequality and police brutality.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

aubreymeister

Lou Williams Addresses Magic City trip: 'It wasn't the best quality decision'

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams talked life outside the bubble following the team's 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

aubreymeister

Kawhi Leonard on Marcus Morris: 'He doesn't give up'

After some early struggles, Morris returned to form

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell's return: 'No update, no timing'

The LA Clippers don't know when Montrezl Harrell is returning

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Lou Williams to Make Seeding Game Debut vs Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers star Lou Williams will officially make his seeding game debut on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns following his quarantine clearance.

Garrett Chorpenning

How Patrick Beverley stayed in shape during his Bubble Quarantine

Beverley's key to conditioning is intensity.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley, Doc Rivers talk Phoenix Suns Ahead of Tuesday Matchup

Patrick Beverley and Doc Rivers spoke about what makes the Phoenix Suns a special team ahead of the LA Clippers' meeting with them on Tuesday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says the NBA hiatus 'really helped' Paul George

Paul George has looked terrific in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari