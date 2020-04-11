AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Montrezl Harrell Eliminated by Devin Booker in NBA 2K20 Tournament

Garrett Chorpenning

After defeating Domantas Sabonis and Derrick Jones Jr. in the first two rounds of the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament, Montrezl Harrell has been eliminated by Devin Booker in the semifinals. 

Harrell was swept 2-0 in the series, meaning Booker will move on to face either Deandre Ayton or Patrick Beverley in the championship game.

Game 1 wasn't close, and we should have seen it coming. Booker went with the L.A. Clippers, while Harrell chose the Houston Rockets. Booker was able to take advantage of the Clippers' defensive versatility and kept James Harden and Russell Westbrook from getting much of anything going.

Harrell trailed by 10 at halftime, and by the time the fourth quarter came around, the deficit had nearly doubled. Booker ended up winning 68-54.

Facing elimination, Harrell was forced to go with a better team in Game 2. The Milwaukee Bucks were the best team he had remaining (Harrell did not have the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his eight eligible teams, for what it's worth), and Booker countered with the Toronto Raptors.

The second matchup was much more competitive and wasn't decided until the final seconds. The margin was kept within 10 throughout, and Harrell had it down to a two-point game with less than two minutes to play.

Ultimately, Booker came up clutch and was able to defeat Harrell by a final of 65-62.

Although Harrell is out of the tournament, L.A. Clippers fans still have a lot to look forward to. Patrick Beverley will begin his semifinals series against Deandre Ayton at 4:00 P.M., and he's looked as dominant as anybody else so far.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How AEW's Nick Jackson Became a Clipper fan: "There's Something about Rooting for a Natural Underdog that made me Like them so much"

AEW star Nick Jackson has carried his Clipper fandom with him from small-town California days, to working sold-out arenas around the world.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley's Comeback Victory Carries him to NBA 2K20 Semifinals

After trailing by 13 early, Patrick Beverley came from behind to defeat Andre Drummond by a final of 69-62.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell Defeats Derrick Jones Jr. in NBA 2K20 Quarterfinals

L.A. Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell defeated Miami Heat wing Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA 2K20 Quarterfinals by a final of 71-66.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: "Kawhi is Overworking. I can Guarantee you that"

Doc Rivers says Kawhi Leonard will be in phenomenal shape if the NBA season returns.

Farbod Esnaashari

L.A. Clippers Player Review: Patrick Beverley Proves he's Worth the Price

After signing the most lucrative contract of his career last summer, L.A. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has proven that he's worth the price.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

deejay007

An Inside Look Into the Mind of Montrezl Harrell: Monsta Trezz

Montrezl Harrell has a new mini documentary premiering on April 8, and it'll introduce you to a side you've never seen before.

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Defeats Domantas Sabonis in NBA 2K20 Tournament

Montrezl Harrell dominated Domantas Sabonis throughout the game, cruising to a 73-51 victory in the opening round.

Garrett Chorpenning

Opinion: It's too Early to Consider the NBA Season Over

There are rumors that the NBA is angling towards shutting down, but it's too early to say.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley Beats Hassan Whiteside in Round One of NBA 2K20 Tournament

Patrick Beverley upset Hassan Whiteside in the first round of the NBA 2K20 Tournament with an 84-54 win.

Garrett Chorpenning

Austin Rivers on the Scrutiny he Received while Playing for his Father: "It just took joy away from the Game"

While Austin Rivers was successful with the Clippers, it was a tough time for the guard.

Farbod Esnaashari