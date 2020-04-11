Montrezl Harrell Eliminated by Devin Booker in NBA 2K20 Tournament

After defeating Domantas Sabonis and Derrick Jones Jr. in the first two rounds of the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament, Montrezl Harrell has been eliminated by Devin Booker in the semifinals.

Harrell was swept 2-0 in the series, meaning Booker will move on to face either Deandre Ayton or Patrick Beverley in the championship game.

Game 1 wasn't close, and we should have seen it coming. Booker went with the L.A. Clippers, while Harrell chose the Houston Rockets. Booker was able to take advantage of the Clippers' defensive versatility and kept James Harden and Russell Westbrook from getting much of anything going.

Harrell trailed by 10 at halftime, and by the time the fourth quarter came around, the deficit had nearly doubled. Booker ended up winning 68-54.

Facing elimination, Harrell was forced to go with a better team in Game 2. The Milwaukee Bucks were the best team he had remaining (Harrell did not have the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his eight eligible teams, for what it's worth), and Booker countered with the Toronto Raptors.

The second matchup was much more competitive and wasn't decided until the final seconds. The margin was kept within 10 throughout, and Harrell had it down to a two-point game with less than two minutes to play.

Ultimately, Booker came up clutch and was able to defeat Harrell by a final of 65-62.

Although Harrell is out of the tournament, L.A. Clippers fans still have a lot to look forward to. Patrick Beverley will begin his semifinals series against Deandre Ayton at 4:00 P.M., and he's looked as dominant as anybody else so far.