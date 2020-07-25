AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Montrezl Harrell Rejoining LA Clippers in Orlando Bubble

Garrett Chorpenning

After leaving the NBA campus in Orlando on July 17 to tend to a family emergency, LA Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell is officially heading back to the bubble.

The star reserve posted an update to his Instagram story in the middle of the night, posting an image of a black screen with the caption: "See you soon #Orlando."

On Twitter, Harrell hinted at his feelings toward returning to the bubble, saying, "I'm a whole different kill now."

He's one of a handful of Clippers players that have left the bubble in recent days, including Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams. All were excused to leave the campus to tend to family emergencies.

Getting Harrell back will be big for the Clippers, as the team is currently depleted at the center position. Joakim Noah looked fresh in his debut on Wednesday afternoon in his 15 minutes of action, but he likely wouldn't have played that long had Harrell and Ivica Zubac been available. 

On top of the positional help, Harrell also happens to be one of LA's most consistent contributors. On the year, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game — figures that rank third and fourth on the team, respectively.

Based on the timing of his return, we shouldn't expect to see Harrell play in Monday's scrimmage between the Clippers and Sacramento Kings, as he'll still need to quarantine for a minimum of four days. However, there's a chance he could be ready to go for LA's opening-night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 — so long as he undergoes a daily PCR test and tested negative for the virus for the last seven days, per NBA protocol. 

In addition to Harrell, it's been confirmed that Zubac is on his way to Orlando to join the Clippers as well, meaning LA will have its full rotation of big men back in no time.

Now, it should only be a matter of time before the Clippers have their full roster available for a potential run at the NBA title.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Ivica Zubac on his way to join LA Clippers in bubble

Sources have confirmed Ivica Zubac is on his way to the bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. to Leave NBA Bubble in September for Birth of Son

The LA Clippers will be down an important role player in the Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble

Another Clipper is gone from the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams: Having no fans will make players 'create energy for themselves'

The team with the most excitement, has home court

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell: 'I’m the modern-day Rodman, for real'

The two big men are built from the same mold

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah on his LA Clippers Debut: 'It felt good to play basketball again'

Following his LA Clippers debut on Wednesday, Joakim Noah spoke a bit about what it was like to be on the floor again.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams says he and Montrezl Harrell Deserve Sixth Man of the Year Award

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams believes both he and his teammate, Montrezl Harrell, deserve to win this year's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Calls for Justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd During Media Session

LA Clippers forward Paul George used his platform to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd following the team's first scrimmage.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard says Patrick Beverley 'wants to get better every day'

Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard worked out together during quarantine

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley leaves NBA Orlando Bubble for personal emergency

Beverley is the second Clipper to leave the bubble for an emergency.

Farbod Esnaashari