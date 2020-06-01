AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Paul George "Extremely Confident" in LA Clippers' Chances to Win Championship

Garrett Chorpenning

The NBA isn't back just yet, but Paul George still believes his LA Clippers can win a championship this season.

George told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski why he's feeling "extremely confident" in his team's chances to win the NBA title.

"I'm extremely confident," George said. "I feel we have the roster, we have the coach, we have the owner, we've got the city. I'm extremely confident in what we can do. I feel amazing from a personal standpoint. My body is back 100, I'm healthy, the team is only getting healthier, and we got championship DNA from our coaching staff to our roster. Championship DNA within our locker room and within our building. We know what it takes, and we're excited to get it going."

George's confidence isn't misplaced. Even though he's never won a title, Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers — two of the most important members of the team — have combined for three. With them as leaders, there's no telling how far this team can go.

That isn't to discredit the rest of the players on the roster, though. The Clippers would not be in the position they are right now without guys like Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, each of whom does plenty of heavy lifting.

George also discussed the Clippers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, stating that it's "beautiful" for the city.

"You have two L.A. teams that can potentially win it all, and I think we both respect that," George said. "I think the Lakers respect that, and we as Clippers respect that, that they are a team that we're possibly going to have to go through to win a championship."

If the Clippers and Lakers do meet again this season, it won't happen in Los Angeles. The NBA appears set to resume play on July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, meaning we won't see another "Battle of L.A." at Staples Center until the 2020-2021 campaign.

Check out the full interview below. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers on George Floyd Protests: "Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore"

Doc Rivers is taking a stand.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Pledges $25k Towards the bonds of Atlanta Protesters

Lou Williams is bailing out protesters.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley on winning a Championship: "I hold myself still accountable to achieve that goal"

Despite the postponed season, Patrick Beverley still has his eyes on the prize.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lob City Through the Lens: What It Was Like to Work for the Sterling-Era Clippers

A former LA Clippers employee discusses his experience working for the franchise during the end of former owner Donald Sterling's tenure.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley: "I challenge the NBA...we should be knowing what’s going on"

Patrick Beverley believes the NBA needs to have better communication with its players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Targeting July 31 as Return Date

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA is targeting July 31 as a potential date for a return to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Majority of NBA General Managers Support Play-in Tournament

The Ringer revealed that a majority of the league's general managers support adding play-in tournament to this year's playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley Says He's Waiting to Return to LA Clippers' Practice Facility

Patrick Beverley joined Scott Van Pelt to discuss his thoughts on the NBA and the coronavirus pandemic.

Garrett Chorpenning

Inside Ralph Lawler and Brian Sieman's Hilarious Relationship

Brian Sieman gave a sneak peek at Ralph Lawler's hilarious pranking antics.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Projected to Return in Late July or Early August

Per Shams Charania, current projections have the NBA resuming play around late July or early August.

Garrett Chorpenning