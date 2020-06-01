Paul George "Extremely Confident" in LA Clippers' Chances to Win Championship

The NBA isn't back just yet, but Paul George still believes his LA Clippers can win a championship this season.

George told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski why he's feeling "extremely confident" in his team's chances to win the NBA title.

"I'm extremely confident," George said. "I feel we have the roster, we have the coach, we have the owner, we've got the city. I'm extremely confident in what we can do. I feel amazing from a personal standpoint. My body is back 100, I'm healthy, the team is only getting healthier, and we got championship DNA from our coaching staff to our roster. Championship DNA within our locker room and within our building. We know what it takes, and we're excited to get it going."

George's confidence isn't misplaced. Even though he's never won a title, Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers — two of the most important members of the team — have combined for three. With them as leaders, there's no telling how far this team can go.

That isn't to discredit the rest of the players on the roster, though. The Clippers would not be in the position they are right now without guys like Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, each of whom does plenty of heavy lifting.

George also discussed the Clippers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, stating that it's "beautiful" for the city.

"You have two L.A. teams that can potentially win it all, and I think we both respect that," George said. "I think the Lakers respect that, and we as Clippers respect that, that they are a team that we're possibly going to have to go through to win a championship."

If the Clippers and Lakers do meet again this season, it won't happen in Los Angeles. The NBA appears set to resume play on July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, meaning we won't see another "Battle of L.A." at Staples Center until the 2020-2021 campaign.

Check out the full interview below.