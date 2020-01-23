As the Clippers wheezed through a rough start to the calendar year, every player and coach kept looking forward to a four-day break between games when the team could finally rest, recuperate, and get some much-needed practice time.

Instead, Paul George aggravated a hamstring injury that had kept him out of a game the previous week on the first day of practice, and the Clippers once again haven't been whole since.

Clippers PR confirmed that George will be missing his eighth straight game on Friday when L.A. takes on Miami due to his left hamstring injury. George stayed back in Los Angeles at the start of the team's current six-game road trip to get treatment, but joined the squad in Dallas before Tuesday's win. The assumption, at least from our more limited vantage point, was that George would be ready to go against Atlanta when the team would be without Kawhi Leonard. However, George missed that game as well as L.A. fell apart in the second half.

While George continues to recover, the Clippers have also dealt with injuries to Moe Harkless, who missed a game with a sore back, and Patrick Beverley, who has missed one game with a strained groin and is questionable for tomorrow's contest against the Heat.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Clippers in Atlanta, however. Lou Williams had the gym at his high school, South Gwinnett High, dedicated in his honor. It's always funny to remember that the high-school version of Williams went by Louis, not Lou, considering how ubiquitous the moniker LouWill has become.

Most of the team was present to share the moment with Williams. This one of many honors bestowed upon Clippers this season, as George had his jersey retired by Fresno State in November (the team surprised him at the unveiling there as well), and Leonard is set to have his jersey hung at San Diego State next month.

Leonard and George are also on track to have much smaller keepsakes in their honor. The Clippers unveiled bobbleheads of their two superstars that will be given out to fans at upcoming home games against Miami and Philadelphia.

The Leonard bobblehead is inspired by Black Panther, while the George bobblehead is wearing his new PG4 shoes and features his "Young Trece" billboard.