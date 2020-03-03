AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Clippers star Paul George on Marcus Morris: "He wants to win"

Garrett Chorpenning

When the L.A. Clippers first dealt for Marcus Morris just hours before the trade deadline, reactions were mixed. Morris was a star for the New York Knicks, but there were questions about how he would adjust his game to fit in with a team that has championship aspirations.

Since then, Morris has appeared in eight games for the Clippers, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. He's impressed on both ends of the floor, and he's also done all kinds of smaller things to help the team improve.

But if there was any shred of doubt that Morris is focused more on keeping his stats up than anything else, Paul George put it all to rest following L.A.'s 136-130 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

"You just see a guy that wants to win," George said. "That's all that comes down to. Somebody that wants to win."

Morris was in a very different situation with the Knicks earlier this season. At the time of his trade, New York was just 15-36 on the season. Without a star on the roster, Morris stepped up as the go-to guy. 

The 30-year-old forward scored a career-high 19.6 points per game with the Knicks as a result — and it wasn't long before his name began to circulate as a potential trade target for contenders. 

Ultimately, the Clippers were the ones that bit. L.A. acquired Morris as part of a three-team trade with the Knicks and the Washington Wizards, sending out Moe Harkless and Jerome Robinson in exchange for Morris and Isaiah Thomas. Thomas was waived, which created the roster spot that allowed Reggie Jackson to sign with the team a few weeks later.

As such, Morris had to forego the rest of his career season with New York. But Morris has adjusted quickly to his new team's goal of winning The Finals, which is something else George praised him for:

"When you play for a winning team, it's about sacrifice and giving up to make the team better," George said. "He's doing that... He wants to win. You can see it and you can tell by his approach."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Beverley: "You're Going to Know I was out there."

Patrick Beverley explains how to impact the game of winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley: "On this Team, Everyone has the same Voice"

Patrick Beverley explains what the team chemistry is like on the L.A. Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Doesn't Care About Being the Leading Scorer, he just wants to Win

Paul George isn't motivated by being the L.A. Clippers' leading scorer, he just wants to impact winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

selphni43

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George think the L.A. Clippers can still get better

Following the L.A. Clippers' 136-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George say their team can still get better.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell on L.A.'s big win over 76ers: "We just wanted to keep the rhythm going"

The L.A. Clippers won their fourth-straight game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon. Montrezl Harrell wants to keep that streak going.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers knock off Short-Handed Sixers despite Shake Milton's career day

The L.A. Clippers had a strong offensive showing in their 136-130 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: "He was just phenomenal when he was here"

Doc Rivers was very complimentary of the former L.A. Clippers star ahead of his first game back at STAPLES Center.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Red-hot L.A. Clippers host Struggling Philadelphia 76ers

The L.A. Clippers have won three straight games with a fully healthy roster, while the Philadelphia 76ers are missing its two best players.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers use Balanced Effort to Crush Nuggets, win Third Straight

The L.A. Clippers led by as many as 33 points in one of the team's most dominant performances of the season so far.

Garrett Chorpenning

What to Watch for in Showdown Between Clippers, Nuggets

The two Western Conference contenders have met just once this season, but neither team was healthy in Denver's win over L.A. in January.

Garrett Chorpenning