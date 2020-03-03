When the L.A. Clippers first dealt for Marcus Morris just hours before the trade deadline, reactions were mixed. Morris was a star for the New York Knicks, but there were questions about how he would adjust his game to fit in with a team that has championship aspirations.

Since then, Morris has appeared in eight games for the Clippers, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. He's impressed on both ends of the floor, and he's also done all kinds of smaller things to help the team improve.

But if there was any shred of doubt that Morris is focused more on keeping his stats up than anything else, Paul George put it all to rest following L.A.'s 136-130 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

"You just see a guy that wants to win," George said. "That's all that comes down to. Somebody that wants to win."

Morris was in a very different situation with the Knicks earlier this season. At the time of his trade, New York was just 15-36 on the season. Without a star on the roster, Morris stepped up as the go-to guy.

The 30-year-old forward scored a career-high 19.6 points per game with the Knicks as a result — and it wasn't long before his name began to circulate as a potential trade target for contenders.

Ultimately, the Clippers were the ones that bit. L.A. acquired Morris as part of a three-team trade with the Knicks and the Washington Wizards, sending out Moe Harkless and Jerome Robinson in exchange for Morris and Isaiah Thomas. Thomas was waived, which created the roster spot that allowed Reggie Jackson to sign with the team a few weeks later.

As such, Morris had to forego the rest of his career season with New York. But Morris has adjusted quickly to his new team's goal of winning The Finals, which is something else George praised him for:

"When you play for a winning team, it's about sacrifice and giving up to make the team better," George said. "He's doing that... He wants to win. You can see it and you can tell by his approach."