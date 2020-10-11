Paul George Supports Danny Green After Lakers Guard Receives Death Threats

In the final seconds of Game 5, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green missed a potential championship-clinching three-pointer. Later that night, Green — as well as his fiancée — began receiving death threats on social media.

"I had to ask, are you getting death threats?" Green told reporters on Sunday. "And she said yeah, you are too, and I was like, I don't know, because I don't really pay attention or care. Nor am I upset, shaken or worried about it... People are emotional, fans are emotional. I hope they don't take it that seriously."

After hearing of the news, LA Clippers star Paul George took to Instagram to voice his support for Green:

Green was supportive of George when he went through his own struggles with social media and mental health earlier this postseason.

After the Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the first round, George revealed on national television that he had been dealing with anxiety and depression since he first came into the Orlando bubble.

"If you're not playing well, the walls are going to close in on you more and more," Green said in August. "And trust me, I know exactly what Paul is going through... All they are doing is bullying you."

Regardless of how a player is performing, there's never any excuse for going after them on social media — especially if all you can offer is death threats. As Green says, it's ultimately just a game. George's show of solidarity is a nice reminder of that.