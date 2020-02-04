Which Clippers players could be on the trading block?

We're just days away from the NBA trade deadline, which will officially put an end to trades for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. There have been a few small deals leading up to it, but like a majority of the league's franchises, the L.A. Clippers have yet to make a move.

That doesn't mean they won't, though. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, several teams around the league expect the Clippers to make at least one trade this week — specifically noting their interest in adding a big or a wing.

Stein didn't mention any specific names that the Clippers have been eyeing, but rumors have connected players like Robert Covington, Andre Iguodala and Thaddeus Young to L.A. in one way or another.

Recent history tells us that the Clippers will be active, and the move(s) they decide upon could come as a surprise. In 2018, L.A. sent franchise cornerstone Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for a package built around Tobias Harris — who was subsequently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers just before the 2019 deadline.

The Clippers won't be trading either of their superstars this season, but some players seem more likely to be traded than to not be. Here are three players that could be dealt before Thursday's deadline.

Moe Harkless

Moe Harkless has been a solid addition to this L.A. Clippers team, particularly on defense. He's long been a plus on that end of the floor, and he fits in well with the Clippers' plan. What makes him special is his ability to defend multiple positions — Harkless has faced up against opposing point guards, shooting guards and forwards with relative ease.

He's struggled against some burlier power forwards, which to be expected given his frame. That hasn't been a major issue so far, but it could get him into trouble in the postseason. That's no fault of his own, either. He's just better suited (or at least more willing) to play the position than Kawhi Leonard or Paul George.

Hark's real downside is scoring. Save for some rim-rattling dunks now and then, he's not the most reliable option. He's reached double-digits in scoring just seven times this season, the last of which occurred on January 2. Since then, he's averaging 4.0 points per game and shooting less than 31 percent from three-point range.

That said, if Harkless wasn't on an expiring deal worth $11.5 million, he wouldn't be on this list.

His ability to defend the perimeter paired with his contract makes Harkless one of the Clippers' most tradable assets, and he could be the ticket to them landing higher-value players.

Packaging Harkless with a cheap contract and a future first-round pick, for example, could net the Clippers a sizable return.

Montrezl Harrell

As important as Montrezl Harrell has become to the Clippers, it seems clear that his time with the franchise is bound to come to an end in the near future.

Harrell is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, and he's going to get paid. He's averaging career-high marks in points, rebounds and minutes and is one of the most efficient players in the league at his position. He also signed with Klutch Sports Group in July, an agency that has a reputation for getting its players deals on the higher end of the spectrum.

It's expected that Harrell will be able to fetch an annual salary of $20 million or more this summer, which the Clippers can't afford. And Klutch guys don't typically take pay cuts.

It's also worth considering comments Harrell made in early January about the state of the Clippers' locker room. Doc Rivers was reportedly unhappy with Harrell following the incident, which has led to larger discussions about team chemistry.

Therefore, the Clippers are stuck with a classic dilemma: Should they trade Harrell now in an attempt to cash in? Or should they hang on to him for the rest of the season and risk letting him walk for nothing come July?

Given he's one of the team's best players, keeping him through the postseason seems like an easy choice. But Harrell's like of size could get the Clippers into trouble against bigger teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, and L.A. has a small window as-is.

It's a tough situation that's only made tougher by Harrell's contract. He's making $6 million this season, and the Clippers would be hard-pressed to find a player that can make as big an impact as Harrell does for that amount of money.

Therefore, packaging Harrell with Harkless and a pick (and perhaps a few other assets) could be L.A.'s key to landing a third "star" going into the final stretch of the season.

Jerome Robinson

The Jerome Robinson experiment seems to be all but over.

The former 2018 lottery selection simply hasn't panned out with the L.A. Clippers, amassing career averages of 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in less than 11 minutes per game.

Aside from the numbers, Robinson has never looked completely comfortable on an NBA floor. He doesn't appear confident in his shot, he never seems to expect the ball and he's struggled to maintain a permanent place in L.A.'s rotation. He has appeared in 41 games this season, but that has a lot to do with the Clippers' health issues.

Of all the players on this roster, Robinson would arguably benefit most from a change of scenery.

It's hard to say what the Clippers could get in return. Robinson and a future first- or second-round pick could land them a veteran wing at best, and perhaps a bit more if he's lumped in with Harkless or Harrell.

At 22, Robinson still has plenty of potential to become a capable player in this league. It just probably won't happen with L.A.