Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon

The LA Clippers are reportedly in the market for an upgrade at point guard, and the Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon could be a candidate.

We've heard the rumors almost all year long. For quite some time now, the LA Clippers have supposedly been in the market for a new point guard. No matter how exaggerated or understated this rumor is, it has now followed the franchise to the week of the NBA trade deadline — and it's brought a new name along with it.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Clippers "have been scouring the league" for a point guard, and with the Indiana Pacers reportedly listening to offers for Malcolm Brogdon, he should join Lonzo Ball, Terry Rozier, Ricky Rubio and George Hill on LA's list of potential candidates.

If the Clippers are willing to swing for the fences, Brogdon should also be at the top of that list.

The fifth-year guard would be a perfect fit for the roster. A one-time member of the 50/40/90 club, Brogdon is more than efficient with his shot and an above-average playmaker who rarely turns the ball over. He's big for a combo guard as well, officially standing 6-foot-5, which helps explain his rebounding numbers.

Brogdon is also incredibly poised and known to be a leader both on and off the court. And although this is only his fifth year in the NBA, the 28-year-old has already made 17 starts in 24 total playoff appearances.

Perhaps his best trait, though — at least as it pertains to the Clippers — is his versatility on defense. Not only is Brogdon extremely switchable and capable of playing well above his size, but he's also one of the cleanest defenders at his position.

With that said, it isn't immediately clear how the Clippers would go about trading for him. It's no secret that LA is hard-pressed for assets, so unless the Pacers are willing to settle for a veteran or two, a good young player and a bundle of second-round picks, it's hard to picture Brogdon finishing the year in Los Angeles.

Regardless, the Brogdon rumor is one worth monitoring throughout the week. It doesn't seem likely that the Clippers trade for him, but there may not be another player available who would add more value to this roster as it's currently constructed.

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25.

