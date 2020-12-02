SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: Reggie Jackson Returning to LA Clippers on One-Year Deal

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers are bringing another member from last year's squad back for another go: According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent point guard Reggie Jackson is returning to Los Angeles on a one-year deal. 

The Clippers acquired Jackson shortly after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons last season, making his debut on Feb. 22. Throughout the rest of the regular season and into the eight seeding games, he posted averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest. 

Jackson's best asset was his three-point shot. He took a 41.3% rate into the postseason and improved upon it once he got there, converting 53.1% of his looks from deep against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. He was particularly effective as a catch-and-shoot three-point-shooter — something that Tyronn Lue will be looking to capitalize on in 2020-2021. 

That said, Jackson has his downfalls as well. Outside of his shooting, he was difficult to watch on offense. His decision-making with the ball was poor at best and he was hunted by opposing teams on the defensive end of the floor. 

There is value in bringing Jackson back, especially if he's used correctly. Perhaps the coaching change and more time with the team will help eliminate some of the issues that popped up last season. But it's fair to be concerned as well.

Granted, the free agent market is slim right now. Most teams have already filled their rosters, and the pool of point guards wasn't very deep to begin with. 

It's difficult to project where Jackson fits into the roster for the time being, as the Clippers already have two talented guards in Lou Williams and Luke Kennard coming off the bench. It seems safe to assume that he probably won't get as much run this season compared to last, but time will tell. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Look at LA Clippers 2020-21 City Edition Jerseys

Mister Cartoon and the LA Clippers have partnered again

Farbod Esnaashari

Are the LA Clippers done making moves?

What moves do the Clippers have left?

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Nicolas Batum After Clearing Waivers

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to sign with the LA Clippers after clearing waivers, per reports.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers 2020-2021 Preseason Schedule Officially Revealed

The LA Clippers will play three preseason games between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, the NBA announced on Friday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Agree to Deal with Former Warriors Guard Ky Bowman

The LA Clippers have reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with former Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George reached out to Danny Green after he missed shot in NBA Finals

George made sure Green didn't feel alone.

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell says Clippers didn't want him

Harrell says the Lakers made him feel wanted, but the Clippers didn't.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Free Agent Big Serge Ibaka Inks Two-Year Deal with LA Clippers

Free agent big Serge Ibaka has reportedly agreed to sign with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: JaMychal Green Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Denver Nuggets

Former LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Return Marcus Morris on Four-Year Deal

The LA Clippers reportedly re-signed Marcus Morris on Friday night, landing him on a four-year deal.

Garrett Chorpenning