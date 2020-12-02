Report: Reggie Jackson Returning to LA Clippers on One-Year Deal

The LA Clippers are bringing another member from last year's squad back for another go: According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent point guard Reggie Jackson is returning to Los Angeles on a one-year deal.

The Clippers acquired Jackson shortly after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons last season, making his debut on Feb. 22. Throughout the rest of the regular season and into the eight seeding games, he posted averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Jackson's best asset was his three-point shot. He took a 41.3% rate into the postseason and improved upon it once he got there, converting 53.1% of his looks from deep against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. He was particularly effective as a catch-and-shoot three-point-shooter — something that Tyronn Lue will be looking to capitalize on in 2020-2021.

That said, Jackson has his downfalls as well. Outside of his shooting, he was difficult to watch on offense. His decision-making with the ball was poor at best and he was hunted by opposing teams on the defensive end of the floor.

There is value in bringing Jackson back, especially if he's used correctly. Perhaps the coaching change and more time with the team will help eliminate some of the issues that popped up last season. But it's fair to be concerned as well.

Granted, the free agent market is slim right now. Most teams have already filled their rosters, and the pool of point guards wasn't very deep to begin with.

It's difficult to project where Jackson fits into the roster for the time being, as the Clippers already have two talented guards in Lou Williams and Luke Kennard coming off the bench. It seems safe to assume that he probably won't get as much run this season compared to last, but time will tell.