Clippers Partner With Aspiration to Set Standard for Social Responsibility in Sports

The LA Clippers have their first Founding Partner of the Intuit Dome

The LA Clippers officially have their first Founding Partner of the Intuit Dome. The organization has announced a multi-year partnership with Aspiration, a leading platform that helps people and businesses integrate automated sustainable impact into their daily lives.

The duo hopes to set a new standard for social responsibility in sports by building the first climate-positive arena, and "committing to programs that will make a difference in the fight against climate change."

"There is a responsibility associated with building the best arena in the world,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer in a press release. "Aspiration becoming our first Founding Partner supports the stake we are planting in the ground to make Intuit Dome the most sustainable arena in the world.”

What does this mean exactly? It means that the Clippers will introduce concepts such as the first "Planet Protection Fund", which allows fans the opportunity to offset their carbon impact whenever they purchase a Clippers ticket.

"Today, the Clippers are raising the bar for every major sports franchise in the world," said Joe Sanberg, Co-founder of Aspiration. "By committing to a sustainable future, this team is proving that its massive cultural influence can extend to harnessing meaningful and ongoing action against the climate crisis by embedding Aspiration’s sustainability services throughout the fan experience. As a Clippers fan, I am proud to be partnering with them to define a new era of climate action in major league sports — and I hope that the rest of the NBA follows their example."

The Intuit Dome will be 100% carbon-free from day one. It will be the only arena in the world built with 100% embodied carbon concrete, which actively reduces the carbon input into the neighborhood and surrounding community.

Some plans for the Intuit Dome include:

The elimination of natural gas.

Saving more than 9.5 million gallons of water a year through a low water strategy.

Having over 330 electric vehicle charging stations on site.

Creating around 10,000 square feet of Green Roofs to reduce temperatures of the roof surface and surrounding air.

Net-zero or zero-emission haul trucks.

Installing 1,000 EV charging units in Inglewood homes, and 20 in Inglewood parking lots for public use.

“We are excited to be the first Founding Partner of Intuit Dome, and we recognize that this is a great opportunity to further integrate sustainability and carbon negativity into the operations of this iconic franchise,” said Andrei Cherny, Co-founder and CEO of Aspiration. “The LA Clippers are proof positive of Aspiration’s core philosophy: People and businesses can do well while also doing good.”

As the Clippers get their first partner for the Intuit Dome, it only brings fans closer to the reality that they're finally leaving Staples Center in just a few short years.