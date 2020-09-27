LA Clippers Assistant Sam Cassell Linked to Houston, Once Again

There are few head coaching jobs remaining around the league — just five teams are currently without one — and the LA Clippers have more than a few candidates available to fill the roles.

Both Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell have had their names come up in conversations, mostly being linked to the Philadephia 76ers and Houston Rockets, respectively. Clippers color analyst Chauncey Billups has had his name tossed around as well, mostly in connection to the Indiana Pacers.

As if those rumors weren't already enough, another prominent NBA analyst has linked Cassell to Houston: ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

In an appearance on "The Jump" on Friday, Windhorst said the following of Cassell:

"Keep an eye on former Rocket, a guy who won a championship here, Sam Cassell. He may be getting his first coaching look off the LA Clippers staff."

Windhorst also mentioned Jeff Van Gundy as a possible option, who currently serves as a commentator for ESPN. He previously coached the Rockets from 2003 to 2007.

Cassell has been an assistant on Rivers' coaching staff since the 2014-2015 season, but has been a coach in the league since 2009. He's got plenty of experience — especially considering his age — and that's not to mention the 16 years he spent in the NBA as a player.

Ultimately, it feels like Cassell would be a great fit in the organization. Not only does he have a personal history of success, but he's a well-liked personality and could play a key role in keeping players like James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Houston.

All we can really do at this point is speculate, but with this much noise, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if Cassell ended up with the job.