Report: Mutual Interest Between Sam Cassell, Houston Rockets for Coaching Job

Garrett Chorpenning

On Sunday, Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni reportedly informed the franchise that he wouldn't return after the team's elimination from the NBA Playoffs. According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, there's mutual interest between the organization and LA Clippers assistant Sam Cassell.

He's certainly qualified for the position. Cassell has been coaching since 2009, first with the Washington Wizards before joining Doc Rivers' staff in Los Angeles in 2014. 

Rivers thinks highly of him as well. Last Thursday, he spoke at length about why Cassell deserves to be a head coach in the league:

"He's got an incredibly high basketball IQ, and I just hope he gets a shot," Rivers said. "He's paid every due that's possible... And he's yet to get a job. So I'm hoping that happens."

There are a number of coaching vacancies around the NBA, but given Cassell's connections to Houston, it makes sense why there's an interest between the two parties.

Before he was a coach, Cassell spent 15 years in the league as a player. He began his career with the Rockets, helping them win back-to-back NBA titles in his first two seasons in 1994 and 1995. 

Cassell played both guard positions throughout his career as well, making him an obvious choice to pair with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. 

In addition to Cassell, Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and TV analyst Chauncey Billups have also drawn interest from teams looking to fill head coaching vacancies — most notably the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. 

If all three end up leaving Los Angeles, Rivers' coaching staff could like quite different as the Clippers head into the 2020-2021 season. 

