Report: LA Clippers Agree to Deal with Former Warriors Guard Ky Bowman

After sitting dormant for a few days, the LA Clippers have re-emerged in free agency and are reportedly signing former Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The LA Times' Andrew Greif has since confirmed the news.

Bowman appeared in 45 games for the injury-riddled Warriors in 2019-2020, posting averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game. He began the season on a two-way contract but eventually had his deal upped to a non-guaranteed, three-year contract.

He was waived by the Warriors last Friday.

A standout at Boston College alongside former Clippers guard Jerome Robinson, Bowman went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but joined the Warriors the following day. He oozes confidence, is a strong rebounder for his size and is more than capable of moving the ball around, tallying a career-high 11 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 8.

According to Charania, Bowman is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp, which opens on Dec. 1. Even if he doesn't end up making the final cut, there's no harm in the Clippers signing him and giving him a shot at the roster.

If he does make the team, Bowman probably won't make many appearances throughout the season. Although he started in 12 games for Golden State last year, he doesn't project to be anything more than a third-string guard in LA.

All things considered, this is a solid signing for the Clippers. Bowman himself doesn't make the team any better, but he's bound to work hard in training camp and push LA's rostered players to their limits.