Snoop Dogg Secretly Respects the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard: "He doesn't get rattled"

Garrett Chorpenning

Snoop Dogg is widely known to be one of the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest fans. And with that, you wouldn't expect him to have anything nice to say about the team's biggest rival, the L.A. Clippers. 

That isn't the case, though.

Snoop appeared on All The Smoke last week and got into a conversation with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about the Clippers. Surprisingly, he had a lot of good to say about Kawhi Leonard and his composure.

"He don't get rattled or nothing," he said. "They can be down by 15, and [Kawhi] will pull up, hit that mid-range, get back on D."

Leonard's steady attitude is one of the things that made him famous to begin with. Given his origins with the San Antonio Spurs, it's no wonder that he often comes across as emotionless — Tim Duncan behaved the same way. 

Snoop also commented on Leonard's high basketball IQ.

"IQ can win more than ability and skill," he said. "When I went to The Finals against Golden State, I saw [Kawhi] work out. He was the only one shooting nothing but mid-range... If your IQ is right, you'll hit the mid-range more than you hit the three."

Leonard wasn't the only Clippers player that Snoop talked about. Patrick Beverley also came up in conversation, and he was quick to praise the Clippers' tone-setter as well.

"Goon," he said. "I'll walk into an alley with him and slap someone's auntie... He takes LeBron [James] on. He's the goonie, man. You gotta give him his."

The full interview can be viewed here. (Warning: The video contains strong language).

