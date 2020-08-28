LA Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer: 'We Need Real Police Accountability'

The NBA's bubble teams made history on Wednesday and Thursday, choosing not to take the floor in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. As a result, all six games that were scheduled to take place — including Game 6 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks — have been moved to a later date.

Following Wednesday night's events, Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer issued a statement in support of the stance that Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks had taken:

"I am again angry over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Doc Rivers and the Bucks players said it well: We need real police accountability. Give citizens data to do so. Let's have criminal justice reform that keeps all people safe, but not senselessly imprisoned or afraid. "Now is the time to research and vote for the mayors, council people, commissioners, legislators, governors, judges, prosecutors, and attorney general who can make it happen. Now is the time to work out bipartisan police reform."

In addition to Ballmer, several Clippers players took to social media to voice their support for Rivers, including Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley.

Shamet, via Instagram, said the following:

"A Black man before he's a basketball coach. I love him. I love what he stands for unapologetically. And I love that he never shies away from an opportunity to bring light to the situations that matter to us and our country."

Beverley kept it simple, saying, "Best Coach. No cap."

It's clear that Rivers, the Bucks and the rest of the league's players have full support from the Clippers organization, stemming from the very top. And considering this franchise's past, that's an especially important point to make.