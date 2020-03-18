Terance Mann Undergoes Hand Surgery; No Timetable for Return

L.A. Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent hand surgery yesterday, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. According to the Clippers, Mann suffered the ligament injury on March 8 in a game for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Additionally, there is no timetable for his return.

The surgery comes at an opportune time for Mann, as the remainder of the G League season is expected to be canceled soon, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mann was in the midst of a productive rookie season for both the L.A. and Agua Caliente Clippers. The 23-year-old swingman appeared in 35 games for L.A. and made six starts, most of which came early in the season.

Mann made 20 appearances and 20 starts for Agua Caliente, 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest. On March 3, he nearly posted a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in a loss to the Stockton Kings.

The 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has NBA potential, and he could play an important role off the bench for L.A. in the years to come. His versatility on both ends of the floor certainly gives him an edge — he can play the 1-3 positions with ease, and his playmaking skills make him a solid backup point guard option in a pinch.

A quick google search will tell you that Mann should recover within 12 weeks, but there's no need to rush things with the remainder of the NBA season in jeopardy. Allowing Mann maximum time to recover will ensure he's in top shape to return when the 2020-2021 NBA and G League seasons begin later this year.