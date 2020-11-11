Should the LA Clippers Trade for Russell Westbrook?

After crashing and burning in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, it became clear that the LA Clippers needed some help. The franchise has already shaken up its coaching staff in the wake of the elimination, and the roster is next on the agenda.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor (h/t Bleacher Report), LA may look to Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook in an attempt to do just that.

On the latest episode of The Mismatch, O'Connor mentioned that the Clippers — as well as the New York Knicks — have interest in trading for the former NBA MVP.

Westbrook, who turns 32 this Thursday, is a nine-time All-Star and one of the league's most explosive athletes. But it's worth wondering whether he'd be a good fit for this roster.

For starters, it would take an awful lot to acquire him. Westbrook is due just over $41 million next season, and his massive contract isn't set to expire until the end of the 2021-2022 season, should he forego his player option. Unless LA is willing to part with one of its two stars, coming up with the assets to make the salaries match will be a challenge.

Westbrook's trade value has never been lower, either. Hefty contract aside, he failed to impress in his first season with the Rockets and looked even worse in the playoffs. In eight postseason appearances, Westbrook averaged just 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 42.1% shooting from the field and 24.2% from beyond the arc.

He's an attractive name, but there should be better options available this offseason — like Jrue Holiday, for instance — that could be obtained at a fraction of the price.

LA is right to look to upgrade at point guard, and Westbrook is at least an upgrade over Patrick Beverley. But the Clippers don't need to take that large of a risk — especially going into what could be Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's last season with the team.