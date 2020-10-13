SI.com
Report: Tyronn Lue Gaining Momentum for Houston Rockets' Coaching Job

Garrett Chorpenning

Maybe Tyronn Lue isn't the guy for the LA Clippers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue is reportedly gaining momentum to take over as head coach of the Houston Rockets after a successful meeting with the franchise's top brass on Monday. 

Woj adds that the Rockets are competing with the Clippers for Lue, and the organization could try to make him an offer before LA concludes its search for Doc Rivers' replacement.

Perhaps the most important thing mentioned by Woj, though, is that Lue's candidacy "has the support of prominent players" from both the Clippers and Rockets.

We've known that Lue has been the apple of the organization's eye ever since Rivers departed LA, but it was never clear how the players felt about a member of his former coaching staff taking the reigns. One would have to imagine that "prominent players" indicates that at least one of Kawhi Leonard or Paul George is on board with the idea, if not both. 

And while Leonard and George won't necessarily have the final say in who the next coach of the team will be, rest assured they'll be consulted on the decision and have the opportunity to make sure their voices are heard.

The same likely goes for James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who are looking to get back to competing for an NBA title without Mike D'Antoni. 

If Lue does accept an offer from Houston (should one be extended), the Clippers will still have several candidates available to fill the position. In the last few weeks, the organization has reportedly met with Mike Brown, Wes Unseld Jr. and Darvin Ham. LA is rumored to have interest in Jeff Van Gundy as well. 

