LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Drawing Serious Interest From Rockets, 76ers

Garrett Chorpenning

The amount of available head coaching jobs around the league is beginning to dwindle. The Brooklyn Nets filled their vacancy by hiring Steve Nash. The Chicago Bulls reportedly came to terms with ex-Thunder coach Billy Donovan this evening. 

As it stands, just five teams — the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers — are in need. 

It bodes well for LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, then, that he's drawn interest from at least two of the aforementioned franchises.

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania linked Lue to the Sixers position, reporting that he'll be brought out to Philadelphia in the near future for the next round of interviews. Charania also named Donovan as a potential candidate for the job, but he's obviously out of the running now. 

Lue has also been connected to Houston, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, who said on Monday that he's a "serious candidate" for the job.  

Former Rockets guard and fellow Clippers assistant Sam Cassell is also reportedly interested in the job, and the feeling is supposedly mutual.

It seems more likely than not that Lue will be coaching elsewhere next season. The 43-year-old already has an NBA title to his name and has been to The Finals three times, all during LeBron James' tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Lue was also a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job last summer before the franchise decided on Frank Vogel. 

Now that the Clippers have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, Lue will have plenty more time to discuss his future with interested parties. 

