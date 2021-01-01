LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers have gotten off to a strong start so far this season, picking up wins in four of their first five contests. And while the lone loss was about as embarrassing as they come, the Clippers have done well to put it behind them.

Since losing to the Dallas Mavericks by 51 points on Sunday, the Clippers have steamrolled their two most recent opponents in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers. And now that Kawhi Leonard is back from a two-game absence, LA will carry plenty of momentum into their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Not only are the Clippers hot, but the Jazz have struggled since they defeated Portland in their season opener. Utah is 1-2 in its last three contests, with losses to Minnesota and the Phoenix Suns. And while Donovan Mitchell is still scoring over 20 points per game, the fourth-year guard is shooting just 34.1% from the field and 29.7% from three-point range.

That said, this should still be a significant test for LA. It's never easy to beat the Jazz on the road, and the presence of fans could throw the Clippers off their game. Can they keep their streak alive, or will Mitchell find his shot just in time?

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (4-1) at Utah Jazz (2-2)

Date: Friday, January 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Jazz +142, Clippers -168

Over/Under: 221

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

