NewsGameday
Search
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will look to build upon their winning streak against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know about the contest.
Author:
Publish date:

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers have gotten off to a strong start so far this season, picking up wins in four of their first five contests. And while the lone loss was about as embarrassing as they come, the Clippers have done well to put it behind them.

Since losing to the Dallas Mavericks by 51 points on Sunday, the Clippers have steamrolled their two most recent opponents in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers. And now that Kawhi Leonard is back from a two-game absence, LA will carry plenty of momentum into their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Not only are the Clippers hot, but the Jazz have struggled since they defeated Portland in their season opener. Utah is 1-2 in its last three contests, with losses to Minnesota and the Phoenix Suns. And while Donovan Mitchell is still scoring over 20 points per game, the fourth-year guard is shooting just 34.1% from the field and 29.7% from three-point range. 

That said, this should still be a significant test for LA. It's never easy to beat the Jazz on the road, and the presence of fans could throw the Clippers off their game. Can they keep their streak alive, or will Mitchell find his shot just in time?

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (4-1) at Utah Jazz (2-2)

Date: Friday, January 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Jazz +142, Clippers -168

Over/Under: 221

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Victory over the Portland Trail Blazers

Kawhi Leonard's mask isn't going anywhere soon

Serge Ibaka: Kawhi Leonard Trying to be More Vocal Leader

USATSI_15328727
News

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15380039
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Victory over the Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_15380357_168384702_lowres
News

Masked Kawhi is staying until his stitches are removed

USATSI_14715705
News

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15375955
News

Three Takeaways From LA Clippers' Blowout Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_15375624_168384702_lowres
News

'Feels good to get a win after that atrocious loss': Clippers bounce back after historic loss

USATSI_15360622
News

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Timberwolves with Mouth Laceration

USATSI_15360625_168384702_lowres
News

Serge Ibaka says Kawhi Leonard has tried to be more of a vocal leader

USATSI_15365829_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George 'takes full responsibility' on Clippers suffering worst regular-season loss ever