LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The New Orleans Pelicans may have just five wins on the season, but one of those came against the LA Clippers just over a week ago. Coming off of a loss at home to the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers must begin closing their home-stand strong, starting with a win over the Pelicans.

Amongst many things, a problem for the Clippers in that loss to New Orleans was their poor offense. Scoring just 81 points, the Clippers put out their 2nd-lowest scoring performance of the season in that loss. So far this season, an inability to score the basketball has been a recurring problem for the Clippers.

After scoring just 90 points on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers failed to reach 100 points for the 7th time already this season. This is a mark the team failed to reach just 8 total times last season. The offense has been the team's problem all season long, and it currently ranks just 25th in the entire NBA.

In the loss to New Orleans last week, the Clippers got a poor offensive showing from nearly everyone. It was an especially terrible game for the Clippers' backcourt duo, as Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe combined for just 11 points on 5/21 shooting, including 6 turnovers. The poor play did not stop with those two, as the Clippers also got a poor showing from Paul George, who put up just 19 points on 8/26 shooting.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Clippers will again be without Nicolas Batum who remains in health and safety protocols. His absence is in addition to Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston, who remain out with long-term injuries. For New Orleans, they will be without Daulton Hommes who is attending a G-League Assignment, Didi Louzada who is serving a league suspension, and superstar Zion Williamson who is not quite ready to return to game action as he rehabs his foot injury.

While this Pelicans team is one of the league's worst on paper, the game of basketball isn't played on paper. The Clippers learned that the hard way earlier this season, and will look to respond with a win on Monday.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (11-9) vs. NOLA Pelicans (5-17)

Date: November 29th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -9

Moneyline: Clippers -420, Pelicans +320

Point Total: N/A

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook