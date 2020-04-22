AllClippers
Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Sparks, and Galaxy create Superteam to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Sparks, and Galaxy have joined forces to create a super team. Their opponent? COVID-19.

AEG, the LA Clippers, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Sparks, and Rank + Rally have joined forces to launch the "Teams for LA" supersale. The mission is to sell logoed team merchandise, classic merchandise from the Coachella Music Festival, and merchandise from the GRAMMY Awards. All of this goes towards benefitting the Mayor’s L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

The proceeds will support critical needs as they arise in Los Angeles – such as childcare and meals for the neediest, relief and counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for our homeless population.

There will be over 30,000 items offered at discounted prices. Through the site, fans can also send gear directly to local shelters in need. All of the money made will be donated directly to the Mayor's Fund.

"The site, which will be updated regularly, will offer jerseys, hats, t-shirts, warm-ups, scarfs, bobbleheads, and other specialty items bearing the current and classic logos of the LA Clippers, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Sparks, Ontario Reign, and TEAM USA (basketball), as well as merchandise from high-profile events that have taken place in Los Angeles including the 2011 and 2018 NBA All Star Games, the 2017 NHL All Star Game, the Amgen Tour of California, memorable championship boxing events, and music events such as the GRAMMY Awards and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival."

This is the site that was launched today. Many items are already sold out, and there are massive discounts.

“All of us in the Los Angeles sports community have been looking for additional ways to support the tremendous efforts of our City’s leadership and to help those in our community that are most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO, AEG. “Our collective donation of merchandise will provide our fans a way to show their ongoing support for their favorite teams while also contributing to help their fellow Angelenos in need.”


