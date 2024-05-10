Laker Legend Makes Insane Suggestion on Team's Next Head Coach
Every team in the Pacific Division has some major questions to answer this offseason, from the Lakers to the Warriors to the Clippers to the Suns to the Kings. The first order of business for the Los Angeles Lakers is figuring out who their next head coach will be.
One Laker legend and NBA Champion had a suggestion for their next head coach, and it's not Ty Lue. Byron Scott made an appearance on UNDISPUTED where he spoke about who the Lakers' next head coach should be.
"First of all, you ain't getting Ty Lue," Scott said. "Ty Lue ain't coming. Ballmer ain't letting that happen. He ain't letting you go from the Clippers to the Lakers. He ain't letting that happen. That ain't happening."
After dismissing the idea of Ty Lue as the next head coach of the Lakers, Scott had one of the most shocking suggestions that anyone has made thus far. Byron Scott believes that LeBron James should just coach the Lakers himself.
"My recommendation, the next Laker coach, out of the eight or nine names that I've heard, his name wasn't on there - make LeBron the coach," Scott said. "Make him the coach. I've got nothing but love and respect for LeBron, I love him, I think he's one of the greatest players that ever played this game. But, it's obvious to me at least, that he's making a lot of decisions that's going on in this organization - from a coaching standpoint to a player standpoint. So, if you're going to allow him to make those decisions, sit on the bench and make those decisions as well. Be the head coach. Player head coach, go back to the Bill Russell days."- Byron Scott
It's easy to understand the perspective that Scott is coming from, beacuse James hasn't been particularly happy with any of the Lakers head coaches during his tenure. This will be his fourth head coach with the team since the 2018-19 season. As much as LeBron James is Superman on the court, there's no way he can be both a player and a coach at the same time.