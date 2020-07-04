AllClippers
Report: Landry Shamet Tests Positive for COVID-19

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania. 

Due to his positive test, Landry will not be traveling to Orlando with the team, but will likely meet them 14 days later. There is still a good chance he plays with the LA Clippers before opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Landry is reportedly the first Los Angeles Clipper player to catch COVID-19 as the virus continues to spike in Los Angeles area. 

Shamet was just available to media on Wednesday, where he spoke about how great he felt going into the season. When asked his concern over getting the virus, Shamet said, "There’s no option with no risk at this point. You can get it going to get gas today down the street." 

On Thursday, the Clippers shut down their training facility after a member of their traveling party caught COVID-19. There's no word if that member was Landry, or someone else entirely. As a result, the team kept the training facility shut down on Friday, with no statement on when it'll reopen. 

Many view Shamet as the "X-Factor" for the Clippers, and they will absolutely need him for their playoff run. He is the team's specialty three-point shooter, used similarly to how JJ Redick was in the past. 

Think4Youself
Think4Youself

Oh young man, the thing is going and getting gas down the street is not as dangerous when wearing protection as b-ball is without. Come on, think for yourself. BLack Lives Matter, NBA players are being used to line the pockets of the rich.

Chronotrigger4lyfe
Chronotrigger4lyfe

I hope he can recover fully and quickly

