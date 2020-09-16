Lou Williams says Clippers didn't have chemistry to win a championship

The Clippers had more than enough talent to win a championship, but it looks like they didn't have enough heart or chemistry.

All season, Clipper players said there were no chemistry issues on the team; they stated that everything was going great. The moment the Clippers were eliminated from the conference semifinals in a historically bad fashion, the first issue cited was chemistry.

"I think a lot of the issues that we ran into, talent bailed us out; chemistry it didn't," Lou Williams said. "In this series, it failed us. We know this is our first year together. We are a highly talented group and we came up short."

The Clippers can say chemistry was an issue, but every excuse they have, other teams can make. This is the Lakers' first year together, the Raptors won in their first year together, and the Denver Nuggets were missing a plethora of players in the bubble.

"You know, we did have championship expectations," Williams said. "We had the talent to do it. I don't think we had the chemistry to do it and it showed. We had lapses on defense and offense where I think guys that played in systems where they were expected guys to be in certain spots offensively, a lot of different guys made adjustments. You know, it showed."

It all honestly really came down to poor execution, poor rotations, and choking. Chemistry isn't the reason why a team doesn't score a basket in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter in a Game 7. Chemistry isn't the reason why a team blows double digit leads in three straight games. Chemistry certainly isn't the reason why a team doesn't win a Game 6 where they were up 19 points. Ultimately, Lou Williams understands that.