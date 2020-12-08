SI.com
Lou Williams On Montrezl Harrell Joining Lakers: 'Business Is Business'

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell had a rare relationship in the NBA. Not only were they one of the highest-scoring bench duos in NBA history, they were like brothers.

When Harrell shocked the NBA world by joining the Lakers, Williams didn't take it personally. As we reported when the news first broke, the Clippers were shocked at Harrell leaving for the Lakers. Despite that, Williams has no ill-will towards Harrell.

This hasn't been the easiest off-season for Lou Williams. He's had to deal with the aftermath of blowing a 3-1 lead, lost one of his best friends on the Clippers, and found himself consistently being at the center of trade talks. 

By unplugging from everything is how Lou gets rid of all the "noise." This is the final year of Lou's contract with the Clippers, so he's going to have some tough career decisions to make at the end of this season. He knows that, but his focus is on winning a championship with the LA Clippers.

“I think about it all the time but at the end of the day, I take it one step at a time," Williams said. "I’m blessed to be in a position where I’m kind of in control of my destiny after this season. I’m excited about this year and competing for a championship.”

