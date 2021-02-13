Lou Williams says playing in Michael Jordan's Chicago arena never gets old after 16 seasons

There are certain NBA arenas that players just love playing in. For some players it's Staples Center, for others it's Madison Square Garden, but for Lou Williams, it's the United Center.

"This is my 16th season and I'm still kind of in awe in some of the things I've been able to experience," Williams said. "To be in Michael Jordan's house, that never gets old to me."

Williams didn't disappoint in his arrival to the United Center, putting up: 17 points, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, on 62% shooting. He and Marcus Morris carried the Clippers in the fourth quarter, nearly outscoring the entire Bulls team by themselves; Williams and Morris had 26 points, the Chicago Bulls had 28. The most important stat they walked away with was a win.

"Top of the fourth quarter, I thought we just did a good job of being assertive, being assertive on the offensive end," Williams said. "I think that led to a lot of stops and we were able to create some separation at the top of the fourth quarter and give ourselves an opportunity to kind of coast the rest of the game."

Lou Williams has had a very special NBA career. To put this into perspective, he's played behind Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard. Many players in today's NBA haven't even had the opportunity to share the court with Kobe Bryant, but Williams has almost seen everything. For him to still be as excited as he is about visiting the United Center, speaks volumes about how special the arena is.