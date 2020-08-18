SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Marcus Morris and Doc Rivers believe Porzingis shouldn't have been ejected

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, but the bigger story seems to be Kristaps Porzingis getting ejected in the third quarter.

Porzingis was involved in an altercation with Marcus Morris over protecting Luka Doncic, which ultimately resulted in a double technical for Morris and Porzingis. Unfortunately for the big man, he already had a technical foul from earlier.

Marcus Morris, who was at the center of the action, didn't believe technical fouls were necessary.

"I didn't think it was enough to get technical fouls," Morris said. "I wish that Porzinigis played. It's playoffs man."

Doc Rivers echoed the same sentiments as Marcus Morris. "I don't like him being out," Rivers said. "I hate that."

Needless to say, the entire Dallas Mavericks roster believes Porzingis shouldn't have been ejected, starting with Luka Doncic.

"KP had my back," Doncic said. "Not just me, the whole team appreciated that. I don’t think it was fair to throw him out of the game, especially in the playoffs.”

For Porzingis, he was simply trying to defend his superstar teammate, Luka Doncic. Porzingis didn't like seeing Morris get into the face of Doncic, and stepped up. He didn't believe an ejection was necessary at all.

"I understand we got into it a little bit," Porzingis said. "I saw him getting into Luka's face and I didn't like that, that's why I reacted. That's a smart thing to do from their part. I just gotta be smarter and control my emotions next time. Especially on the first one, I understand the second one."

Porzingis' ejection was incredibly unfortunate for the Dallas Mavericks. For many, he's their x-factor in the series. He had 14 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes for the team, and looked to do even more damage. Without him, Doncic was left to succeed alone, and he almost did.

The referees were calling the game incredibly tight from start to finish. Both Paul George and Porzingis received early technicals for a fist-pumping motion, and players were in early foul trouble. At the end of the day though, no one from either side believed Porzingis should have been ejected.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Pull Away in Second Half, Down Mavericks in Game 1

The LA Clippers took a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks behind a strong performance in the second half.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell Officially Set to Make Bubble Debut vs. Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers star reserve Montrezl Harrell has cleared quarantine and will make his bubble debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game One Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will begin their highly-anticipated first-round matchup tonight.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers and Clippers praise Ivica Zubac's new Confidence: 'He's unstoppable right now'

Zubac is playing with an unstoppable confidence.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Reserve JaMychal Green Shines as Team Enters Postseason

LA Clippers big JaMychal Green looked like one of the team's best players during the seeding games, and there's a good chance he carries that into the playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: 'We want to win it all'

It's championship or bust for Doc Rivers and the Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visited each other during NBA hiatus

The star duo increased their chemistry during the hiatus.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to NBA All-Bubble Second Team

Kawhi Leonard was named to the NBA All-Bubble Second Team for his performance in the LA Clippers' seeding games.

Garrett Chorpenning

Mann of the Hour: Clippers Rookie Nearly Nabs Triple-Double in Win over OKC

LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann nearly recorded his first-ever triple-double in a 107-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Montrezl Harrell Could Make Bubble Debut on Monday

Montrezl Harrell may finally make his bubble debut in Game 1 of the LA Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning