Marcus Morris says Clippers lean on talent and not on finishing

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers are a very bizarre team; they're clearly the most talented team in the NBA, but continue to blow more leads than anyone.

In Game 5, the Clippers had everything going for them. When the more superior team has a 16 point lead in a closeout game to make history, they're supposed to closeout. Marcus Morris has seen LA blow 16+ point leads twice in the playoffs, and he believes it's because the team relies on talent, more than execution.

"I think it's just taking our foot off the pedal," Morris said. "At times I think we lean on our -- I think we just lean on us being as good as we are on paper and not actually just finishing the game. You know, it's only happened twice, so it's no overreaction. Sometimes it's needed, just so we can keep reiterating that as we continue to grow.

I think it's just us being as good as we are and just leaning on that, just the talent and not finishing -- playing hard or finishing our cuts, still rebounding, still defending as hard as we possibly can, things like that."

The Clippers know what they did wrong in Game 5, no meeting is necessary for the players. Everyone on the team knows what's at stake, everyone on the team knows they should have won, but it's just a matter of executing. The film needs to be reviewed, players need to come out angry, and everyone needs to follow the game plan for 48 minutes.

"We had them right where we wanted them, and we took our foot off the gas, and I think everybody just realized that, and it was said and that was it," Morris said. "There wasn't no meeting or wasn't nothing like that. We all know our capabilities, and it was one of those things where we have to keep going and sticking to the script and finishing business."

Everyone on the Clippers is saying the right things necessary entering Game 6. They all sound motivated, and they all want to end the series tomorrow. The only thing left to do is play 48 minutes of good basketball. Stick to the script, and make history.

