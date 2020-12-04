SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Marcus Morris On Losing To The Nuggets: 'That Team Wasn't Better Than Us'

Farbod Esnaashari

When Marcus Morris thinks about the Clippers blowing their 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets, it still stings. 

The main reason losing to the Nuggets hurts Morris is because he truly believes the Clippers were the better team. The saying typically goes "the better team won", but Morris certainly isn't alone in that sentiment among the Clippers.

That will likely serve as bulletin board material for the Nuggets when the teams meet again on Christmas Day.

Morris also said that "guys are very motivated to come back," and Ivica Zubac also mentioned during media week that the team is using the loss to stay determined to bounce back this season. The Clippers seem to be embracing looking back on how they failed rather than moving on without addressing the issues that collapse exposed. The team had zero sense of urgency throughout last season, and that's the biggest thing that needs to change.

The time for talk is over for the Clippers. The only thing left for them to do is handle their business all year. That's what the Lakers did last season, and that's what the Clippers appear intent on doing this year: Stay motivated, stay angry, and remember what happened last season.

"To be up and to lose, that put an extra sting in our mentalities, so now we got something to go out and prove," Morris said. "I think for the team, I think that’s gonna be big for us.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George Says Doc Rivers Misused Him

George wasn't a fan of the way Rivers utilized him last season.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers to Kickoff 2020-21 Season with Opening Night Meeting

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other on the opening night of the 2020-21 season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Waiving Joakim Noah; Former All-Star Likely to Retire

The LA Clippers are reportedly waiving Joakim Noah after spending part of the 2019-2020 season with the team. The former All-Star is expected to retire.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Reggie Jackson Returning to LA Clippers on One-Year Deal

Reggie Jackson will be returning to the LA Clippers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Garrett Chorpenning

First Look at LA Clippers 2020-21 City Edition Jerseys

Mister Cartoon and the LA Clippers have partnered again

Farbod Esnaashari

Are the LA Clippers done making moves?

What moves do the Clippers have left?

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Nicolas Batum After Clearing Waivers

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to sign with the LA Clippers after clearing waivers, per reports.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers 2020-2021 Preseason Schedule Officially Revealed

The LA Clippers will play three preseason games between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, the NBA announced on Friday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Agree to Deal with Former Warriors Guard Ky Bowman

The LA Clippers have reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with former Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George reached out to Danny Green after he missed shot in NBA Finals

George made sure Green didn't feel alone.

Farbod Esnaashari