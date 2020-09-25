Matt Barnes: Clippers need to 'burn everything Clippers' after moving to Inglewood

Matt Barnes believes the Clippers need to re-brand their entire image to escape their curse.

When it comes to the Clippers, most fans believe they're a cursed franchise. No matter how much talent they have, they seem to always come up short. It's not even a matter of coming up short either, it's a matter of suffering tragic collapses in the second round. It's the longest drought of never reaching a conference finals in sports history - 50 years. The curse has evolved over time, but this is what it means now.

Matt Barnes has been a part of a "cursed Clippers team" that blew a 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets in 2015. Ironically, it was nearly identical to what happened to the Clippers in 2020 - a blown 19 point lead in Game 6. Barnes went on CBS Sports to discuss what the Clippers collapse.

"They just hit that second round Clipper curse again," Barnes said."

Barnes believes once the Clippers move to Inglewood, they need to change everything about their image. The name "Clippers" needs to be gone, the logo needs to be gone, and everything has to be brand new.

"I think when they move to the new arena, they need to burn everything Clippers," Barnes said. "Come up with a new fresh start, new team name, new arena, and let all that bad history of the Clippers rest in peace."

While many diehard Clipper fans won't agree with Barnes, I'm actually on the same fence as him. The name Clipper has so much negative connotation behind it, it just seems to be legitimately cursed at this point. Do you believe the franchise needs to change their name?