AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Matt Barnes says some Clippers and Lakers players do not feel Comfortable playing

Farbod Esnaashari

There is a lot going on in America right now. The country is in the middle of the biggest civil rights movement ever, and a once in a century global pandemic.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Matt Barnes hinted that some Clipper players aren't ready to resume basketball until the unrest is resolved.

"Snoop hit me the other day too talking about it," Matt Barnes said. "I had talked to a few guys, not to mention no names. He said he had talked to a couple of guys from the Lakers and the Clippers. There are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play, and some don't want to play."

While the NBA is on a likely path to resumption, there should be no surprise about the apprehension to return. Players like Steph Curry and Jaylen Brown have taken to the streets to protest police brutality. Other players like Patrick Beverley still haven't visited their team's training facilities, because they didn't want to risk getting a family member sick. There is so much happening in the world, and so much uncertainty, players have every right to feel uncertain.

The decision to return will ultimately be a dual decision between the NBA and the NBPA. Players have spent the last three months asking for a return to basketball. The bubble will likely be one of the safest places in the country. It will be an airtight facility that little to no people will be allowed to enter, for three months straight.

The most certain thing in this uncertain time, is that no decision will be easy during this unrest.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joakim Noah and Ivica Zubac have developed a Mentorship

Noah is ready to provide Zubac the tips to be a successful defensive player

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah on Playing with the Clippers: "Let's F**king Go!"

Joakim Noah is beyond excited to play with the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers Youth Coach Oscar Pelt Nominated for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year

Awards season came early for the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

How a Condensed 82-Game '20-'21 Season Could Affect the LA Clippers

With an increased number of back-to-backs and a shortened offseason, the LA Clippers could struggle with a condensed 2020-2021 season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Patterson Discusses NBA Safety Protocols, Return of Season

Patrick Patterson told the LA Times what it's been like to resume basketball activities at the LA Clippers' training facility.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Debut Powerful "While We Were Away" Video, Narrated by Paul George

LA Clippers star Paul George narrates a powerful video that focuses on what's happened in the country since the NBA season was suspended in March.

Garrett Chorpenning

Predicting the LA Clippers' Win-Loss Record at the End of the Regular Season

How will the LA Clippers fare in their final eight games of the regular season?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Do the Clippers have a shot at the First Seed?

Here's a breakdown of the Clippers' and Lakers' schedule.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Lists His All-Time Starting Five

Paul George didn't include Michael Jordan.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Lists his Hidden Hills Mansion for over $9 million

Paul George bought the property four years ago.

Farbod Esnaashari