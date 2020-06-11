Matt Barnes says some Clippers and Lakers players do not feel Comfortable playing

There is a lot going on in America right now. The country is in the middle of the biggest civil rights movement ever, and a once in a century global pandemic.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Matt Barnes hinted that some Clipper players aren't ready to resume basketball until the unrest is resolved.

"Snoop hit me the other day too talking about it," Matt Barnes said. "I had talked to a few guys, not to mention no names. He said he had talked to a couple of guys from the Lakers and the Clippers. There are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play, and some don't want to play."

While the NBA is on a likely path to resumption, there should be no surprise about the apprehension to return. Players like Steph Curry and Jaylen Brown have taken to the streets to protest police brutality. Other players like Patrick Beverley still haven't visited their team's training facilities, because they didn't want to risk getting a family member sick. There is so much happening in the world, and so much uncertainty, players have every right to feel uncertain.

The decision to return will ultimately be a dual decision between the NBA and the NBPA. Players have spent the last three months asking for a return to basketball. The bubble will likely be one of the safest places in the country. It will be an airtight facility that little to no people will be allowed to enter, for three months straight.

The most certain thing in this uncertain time, is that no decision will be easy during this unrest.