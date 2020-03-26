AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

LA Mayor Garcetti says Sports Venues are in Consideration to House Hospital beds for COVID-19 Patients

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Mayor Garcetti spoke on television to address the COVID-19 pandemic today. Within the press conference was the topic of what to do with the overwhelming amount of COVID-19 patients.

"We've looked at sports venues," Garcetti said. "I want to thank the sports teams, I had a conference call with all of our LA sports teams. No matter who you root for, everyone was united when it came to COVID-19."

Sports venues includes places like: Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, and Banc of California Stadium. Fortunately for the city of Los Angeles, there are a plethora major sports teams, meaning there's a variety of space.

However, Mayor Garcetti is open to any big venues that are capable of housing hospital patients. It could even be somewhere like the LA Convention Center.

"We will use whatever spaces and places," Garcetti said.

According to Garcetti, movie studios have also reached out to be a potential destination. For the most part, all major movie studios have been completely cleared out, and are massive spaces of land.

"There's also theaters that are available, sound stages, we've had some folks from studios reach out," Garcetti said. "Sound stages have their own ventilation."

Also addressed in the press conference was how long Garcetti expects Los Angeles to be shutdown in quarantine. He believes it will take around 2-3 months, based on the results in Wuhan, China. Despite that, Garcetti is open to the idea that it could be more, or less than 2-3 months.

There is no real concrete timeline for how long this situation will take. Humanity isn't the one making the timeline, COVID-19 is the one making the timeline. If we want sports to come back, then we all have to tackle this efficiently, together.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Review: Ivica Zubac Goes Above and Beyond

In his first full season with the L.A. Clippers, Ivica Zubac played his role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Purchase The Forum for $400 Million in Cash

Steve Ballmer and the L.A. Clippers have purchased The Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the team to build an all-new arena in Inglewood.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green compares Kawhi and Lebron: "Kawhi is not as vocal as Bron has been"

Danny Green went on First Take, and spoke about the differences between Kawhi and LeBron.

Farbod Esnaashari

Should the LA Clippers Design a New Logo?

The Los Angeles Rams debuted their new logo on Monday. Is it time for the LA Clippers to create one as well?

Garrett Chorpenning

How WWE's Rusev Became a Clipper fan: "It was my First NBA Game Ever. My Mind was Blown."

WWE Superstar Rusev may be known on TV for being a "Bulgarian Brute", but he's actually a very die hard Clipper fan.

Farbod Esnaashari

Danny Green: Clippers Should Hope they Don't Meet Lakers in Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green believes that if the L.A. Clippers do meet his team in the playoffs, they'll play seven road games.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard is More Dominant than you Think

The two-way star has always prioritized winning over everything else, and he's made NBA history by doing so.

Garrett Chorpenning

Which Clipper Player Should be on the new NBA Together Live Series?

The NBA is beginning a new Instagram Live series called NBA Together Live

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Spurs Game 7

While we wait for the NBA season to return, let's dedicate Thursdays to revisit some of the best Clipper games in franchise history.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers Will be Re-Airing old Games

For the next two months, the Clippers will be re-airing games from the 2020 season.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning