Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams named finalists for Sixth Man of the Year Award

Farbod Esnaashari

The finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year award are: Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, and Dennis Schröder.

This is the second straight year that both Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams were named finalists for the award, with Williams winning the award last season. This season, the two are one of the greatest one-two bench punches in NBA history, helping the Clippers become the best bench in the league. Here is what they were averaging prior to the NBA hiatus:

Montrezl Harrell: 18.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.1 BPG, 58 FG%, 27.8 MPG 
Lou Williams: 18.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 41 FG%, 29.3 MPG

Lou Williams mentioned in July he would like to share the award with Montrezl Harrell. If they couldn't share the award, then Williams would prefer that Harrell would win it. 

Williams is a three-time recipient of the award, and another victory would give him the most all-time. He's currently tied with Jamal Crawford for the most Sixth Man of the Year awards.

There's no wrong in answer in choosing who the Sixth Man of the Year should be this season. Lou Williams has remained a legitimate offensive threat off the bench, who has made clutch game-winners for the team. Montrezl Harrell has been an unstoppable beast nearly every game. Dennis Schröder averages more points than both of them, but he averages more minutes.

Who do you believe should win the award?

