Montrezl Harrell Wins 2020 NBA's Sixth Man of the Year

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers big man, Montrezl Harrell, is the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

It's been a long journey for Harrell, who was traded to the Clippers as part of a package for Chris Paul. Upon his initial arrival, Harrell wasn't even sure if there would be playing time for him. Doc Rivers gave him a chance, and every single year Harrell has flourished.

This season, Harrell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 58 percent from the field. Time after time, Harrell was trusted to close games for the LA Clippers, proving to be a legitimate centerpiece for the team. 

Harrell's teammate, Lou Williams, was also a finalist for the award. Williams is having a tremendous season himself, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 42% shooting. Williams and Harrell became one of the greatest scoring bench duos in NBA history this season. On numerous occasions, Williams said he wished to share the award with Harrell, and if that wasn't possible, he'd want Harrell to win it all. 

The award is a bittersweet moment for Harrell, who lost his grandmother last month. Harrell has credited her numerous times for the reason why he picked up a basketball. The first person Harrell thanked when being interviewed on 'Inside the NBA' was his grandmother. "She's still with me every day," Harrell said.

The LA Clippers are playing against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals with a 1-0 lead. As the team progresses in the playoffs, Harrell will surely be a key factor moving forward.

