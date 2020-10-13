Montrezl Harrell works out with Raptors Stanley Johnson

The NBA season just ended yesterday, and Montrezl Harrell is already back in the gym.

Harrell posted a picture of himself working out with Toronto Raptors player Stanley Johnson on Instagram. The two seem to be working out at the Jordan Lawley Basketball gym, so there may not be much to overthink about this.

However, Montrezl Harrell is a free agent this offseason, and that means every little decision results in a trip to speculation city. Fans have already tried speculating why Harrell follows the Toronto Raptors on Instagram, and him playing with Stanley Johnson only adds fuel to that fire. Raptors player Serge Ibaka is also a free agent this year, which leaves Toronto in a very interesting decision.

While Harrell is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, his playoff performance liked played him out of a much bigger contract that he was going to earn. If the Clippers retain Harrell, he likely won't get the maximum amount of money possible. Another team like the Dallas Mavericks could much likely afford the money Harrell is hoping to receive.

On top of receiving the Sixth Man of the Year award, Montrezl Harrell received the NBA's Hustle Award. An award given to a player for diving for loose balls, taking charges, causing deflections, contesting shots, setting solid screens, and boxing out.

Montrezl Harrell's free agency decision is going to be one of the hot topics of the NBA offseason. He has the capacity to bolster the offense of any team that he plays on. If he does end up playing for the Toronto Raptors, look to this moment as the prelude.