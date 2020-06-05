Report: NBA Will Conduct Coronavirus Testing Every Night

When the NBA season picks back up later this summer, nearly five months will have passed since it was suspended on March 11 due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The league appears to be dead-set on doing everything it can to keep that from happening again.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA will begin administering coronavirus tests on June 22, the day after players report for in-market training camps. Additionally, testing will be conducted every night once the season resumes on July 31.

If a player tests positive, they will be required to self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days before they can return. According to Charania, the NBA plans to continue playing even if there are positive tests.

Other rules are being put in place regarding player and family safety, too.

First, only 1,600 people will be allowed on campus at any time, and all of them must stay inside the bubble. This bubble doesn't include any of the rides at Walt Disney World, unfortunately.

Second, families will be allowed to attend games, but only after the first round of the playoffs. There will be a three-person limit on families, with some exceptions.

Last, bench players will be seated in spread-out rows, and inactive players will be required to sit in the stands.

Having maximum control over the playing environment is essential for the NBA to continue on with the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. It's unfortunate that things will look so different for everyone involved, and it's hard to say when things will truly return to normal, but the NBA's return this summer is a step in the right direction.