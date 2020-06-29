Report: NBA to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the court

A little over a week ago, Lou Williams stated that he wanted NBA courts and jerseys to say "Black Lives Matter". It looks like the Sixth Man of the Year is getting his wish.

According to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, the NBA is planning to paint "Black Lives Matter on the court inside both sidelines in the arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort.

NBA players like Lou Williams want to make sure that if they return to play this season, it'll have some significance. Players want to make sure that playing basketball will not downplay the civil rights movement happening within the United States. While it may be an inevitability in some aspects, painting "Black Lives Matter" will still help keep the focus on the movement.

By allowing this to happen, the NBA will surely keep their players happy. There are dozens of players like Lou Williams who wanted to see this happen, and this will sway them on the side of returning. It puts the message forward that the NBA cares about what its players want. With the combination of jerseys being able to make statements, and the court making a statement, the physical aspects of the arena is looking like it'll be maximized.

It would be fair to assume that Lou Williams is most likely leaning on the side of returning to play now. Two of his biggest wishes have been granted, and it seems like the league is open to more collaboration. If it wasn't apparent now, expect the 2020 NBA season at Disney World to be full of statements - it's not going to be your regularly branded basketball.