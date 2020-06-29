AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Report: NBA to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the court

Farbod Esnaashari

A little over a week ago, Lou Williams stated that he wanted NBA courts and jerseys to say "Black Lives Matter". It looks like the Sixth Man of the Year is getting his wish.

According to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, the NBA is planning to paint "Black Lives Matter on the court inside both sidelines in the arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort.

NBA players like Lou Williams want to make sure that if they return to play this season, it'll have some significance. Players want to make sure that playing basketball will not downplay the civil rights movement happening within the United States. While it may be an inevitability in some aspects, painting "Black Lives Matter" will still help keep the focus on the movement.

By allowing this to happen, the NBA will surely keep their players happy. There are dozens of players like Lou Williams who wanted to see this happen, and this will sway them on the side of returning. It puts the message forward that the NBA cares about what its players want. With the combination of jerseys being able to make statements, and the court making a statement, the physical aspects of the arena is looking like it'll be maximized.

It would be fair to assume that Lou Williams is most likely leaning on the side of returning to play now. Two of his biggest wishes have been granted, and it seems like the league is open to more collaboration. If it wasn't apparent now, expect the 2020 NBA season at Disney World to be full of statements - it's not going to be your regularly branded basketball.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Top Three Performances with the LA Clippers

On Kawhi Leonard's 29th birthday, we take a look at his best performances with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

On This Day: LA Clippers Acquire Beverley, Harrell and Williams from Rockets

It's been three years since the infamous Chris Paul trade went down — a deal the LA Clippers clearly won.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Joakim Noah Signs with Clippers through 2021 NBA Season

After months of waiting, Joakim Noah is a guaranteed Clipper.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA, NBPA to Allow Players to wear Social Justice Statements on Jerseys

Per the Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA plan to allow players to replace the last name of their jerseys with social justice statements.

Garrett Chorpenning

Matt Barnes Predicts LA Clippers will Defeat Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Finals

Matt Barnes, a former member of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, predicts the Clippers will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ranking Top 5 Games on LA Clippers' Schedule for NBA Restart

The LA Clippers' schedule for the NBA restart was unveiled Friday night. Which games will be must-see events?

Garrett Chorpenning

Were NBA Teams Secretly Playing Basketball During Quarantine?

There are rumors that contending teams like the Lakers were playing during quarantine.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Regular Season Schedule Revealed, Will Face Lakers Opening Night

The rest of the LA Clippers' regular season schedule for the NBA's restart in Orlando was revealed on Friday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George first called Westbrook after learning about Clippers trade

Paul George and Russell Westbrook have a special relationship

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: 16 NBA Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced that of 302 players tested for coronavirus, 16 have tested positive.

Garrett Chorpenning