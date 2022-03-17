Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

The Patrick Beverley vs. Russell Westbrook rivalry has another chapter. The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Los Angeles Lakers once again, and both Patrick Beverley and Karl Anthony-Towns were openly enjoying it. Russell Westbrook, who has spent much of his career taunting players with his "rock the baby" celebration, took exception.

Referencing this sequence, Russell Westbrook said postgame, "Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league." Not long after Westbrook's postgame comments hit social media, Patrick Beverley fired back with this Tweet:

Patrick Beverley, who has made the playoffs every year of his career, minus the 2017-18 season where he played just 11 gamed due to injury, clearly value team success over individual accolades. In response to Russell Westbrook's comments, that clearly indicated players like Beverley have yet to achieve anything in this league, Pat Bev responded with his track record of team success.

While Russell Westbrook takes exception to opposing players disrespecting him on the court, he has never had an issue dishing it out. On a recent podcast episode, Patrick Beverley spoke up Westbrook's "Pat Bev trick ya'll" comments from a few seasons ago. "He damaged my career. Coaching staffs, players, fans, they looked at me way different," Beverley said.

This rivalry is has likely not written its last chapter, as the two teams still may face off in that second play-in game, should the stars align. If it were to happen, the competitiveness would certainly be off the charts.

